Should you cook anything with a lava lamp? Probably not. Can you? Well, [Nate Scovill] seemed to think he could, and he set out to demonstrate just that.

From the factory, lava lamps ship containing a bunch of wax sitting in chemically-treated water. Heat from a bulb in the base melts the wax, and causes blobs of it to float up and down the water column as the relative density of the wax and the fluid changes. None of this is conducive to cooking.

[Nate] decided he’d figure out how to use this unlikely apparatus to cook turkey, buttermilk squash, mash potato, apple cider, pumpkin pie—that is, a full Thanksgiving dinner. Or, more accurately, he decided to build lava lamps full of food instead of wax. He used lava lamp bases with sealed jars on top. The lava lamp bulbs heated the jars and their contents, cooking them, with aluminium foil used as insulation to ensure the jars got up to safe cooking temperatures.

Ultimately, the hack was vaguely successful. The light bulbs produced heat which cooked the various foods, with the squash and mashed potatoes being particularly edible. However, the rig that [Nate] built didn’t exactly look or operate like a lava lamp—there were no gloopy blobs of potato floating up and down in the jars to pleasant visual effect.

We wouldn’t recommend cooking with lamps as it’s just tiresome compared to using a proper oven or air fryer. But you know, sometimes it’s fun to try something weird for the bit. Video after the break.