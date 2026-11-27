[JP Michon] has long been working on a bit of a modular microcontroller hardware platform, and it goes by the name of uCompute. The latest entry in this series is the uCompute Junior, which offers plenty of functionality in a compact form factor.

[JP Michon] calls this the “Bring Your Own Pico” version of the uCompute design, because it’s intended that you’ll grab your own microcontroller and drop it in to the Junior carrier board. For flexibility, it’s designed to work with the Raspberry Pi Pico, Pico W, Pico 2, and Pico 2W. This version is optimized for accessibility, being easier to hand solder than some of the earlier boards in the lineup.

As is common across the various uCompute boards [JP Michon] has built thus far, the main interface is a small LCD or OLED screen along with three tactile buttons for control; you can use an ST7789 or an SSD1306 display as you like. There’s an onboard micro SD card slot, useful for storage or data logging, as well as a CAT24 EEPROM chip on I2C. There’s also an onboard piezo buzzer for sound output.

As far as upgrades go, the add-on module socket supports a range of hardware. You can drop in an ESP12F for WiFi, an NRF24L01 or RFM95W LoRa radio, or a W5500 Ethernet module if so desired. There’s also a dedicated header for driving NeoPixels/WS2812B LEDs, too.

If you’re looking to tinker with the Pi Pico lineup and you want a neat board to drop them into, this might be right up your alley. Consider also taking a look at some of the other wonderful things the Pi Pico can do.