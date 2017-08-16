We like this one because it has a real Junkyard Wars feel to it: turning a cast-off fridge compressor into a two-stroke internal combustion engine. [Makerj101] is doing this with tooling no more complicated than a hacksaw and a hand drill. And JB Weld — lots and lots of JB Weld.
[Makerj101]’s video series takes us through his entire conversion process. Despite the outward similarity between compressors and engines, there are enough crucial differences to make the conversion challenging. A scheme for controlling intake and exhaust had to be implemented, the crankcase needed to be sealed, and a cylinder head with a spark plug needed to be fabricated. All of these steps would have been trivial in a machine shop with mill and lathe, but [Makerj101] chose the hard way. An old CPU heat sink serves as a cylinder head, copper wire forms a head gasket and spacer to decrease the compression ratio, and the old motor rotor serves as a flywheel. JB Weld is slathered everywhere, and to good effect as the test run in the video below shows.
Think you recognize [Makerj101]? You probably do, since we featured his previous machine shop-less engine build. This guy sure gets his money’s worth out of a tube of JB Weld.
Thanks to [Gregg Eshelman] for the tip.
6 thoughts on “Fridge Compressor to 2-Stroke Engine: JB Weld for the Win”
It was really surprising to see the engine self-run, even though his spark plug is constantly firing.
Using the crank-case for fuel injection is just genius.
For us non-Americans-what is JB weld?
A very high-temp, durable epoxy that comes in various forms and flavors — but most commonly is used for bonding metal.
Maybe this would be worthwhile: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J-B_Weld
Pretty Freakin Awesome! Love his enthusiasm!
JB Weld just continues to amaze and exceed every reasonable expectation.
People need to start thinking about JB Weld like the people making Micarta do. You get epoxy and mix it with cloth, paper or whatever and get Micarta. So take epoxy and mix it with metal powder, steel wool, metal screen, who knows. There may be a world of new possibilities here.