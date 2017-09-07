You think you like RGB LEDs? Columbus, OH art professor [Matthew Mohr] has more blinkenlove than you! His airport-scale installation piece is an incredible 850,000 RGB LEDs wrapped around a 14-foot tall face-shaped sculpture that projection-maps participants’ faces onto the display. To capture images, there is also a purpose-built room with even illumination and a slew of Raspberry Pi cameras to take pictures of the person’s face from many angles simultaneously.
Besides looking pretty snazzy, the scale of this is just crazy. For instance, if you figure that the usual strip of 60 WS2812s can draw just about 9.6 watts full on, that scales up to 136 kW(!) for the big head. And getting the control signals right? Forgeddaboutit. Prof. [Mohr], if you’re out there, leave us some details in the comments.
What is it with airports and iconic LED art pieces? Does anyone really plan their stopovers to see public art? How many of you will fly through Columbus on purpose now?
6 thoughts on “1.5 Million Dollars Buys 850,000 LEDs and 29 Raspberry Pis”
I don’t know… Generally I like such things but here I think it’s just stupid – too much money and energy wasted imho.
Meh, you’re just razzed because *he’s* got 850,000 RGB LED’s and you don’t ;-)
Unless his phone has an OLED display, in which case he might have many times more LED than a measly 850K
It sure is dope. But have fun with those LEDs drifting/failing very soon unless the inside of this thing is solid aluminum with fins and heavy ventilation…
To be honest I guess using 2 dozen HD projectors and stitching software would have accomplished the same with less power / money down the drain.
Oh and in the video you see that the LEDs don’t even go all the way round. Hmm..
I used to select flights with a preference for stopovers in Detroit because they had this really cool tunnel that the slidewalk ran through between terminals with syncopated watery echo sound effects and blinkenlights diffused through lots of curved panels and blobs of ground and etched glass covering the walls and ceiling of the tunnel.
As cool as it was, it was clearly designed to entertain that contingent of travelers who find that loading up on various sedatives is the key to making air travel tolerable. I think I would enjoy it even if I were not of that persuasion but it is extra fun with a head full of Valium.
It’s obviously rubbish. That middle picture looks nothing like him.