Hackaday Prize Entry: Retrofit A Nokia

The Nokia 3210 is the greatest cell phone ever made. The battery lasted for days, custom color covers were available at every mall kiosk, it had the Snake game, and the chassis for this phone was finely crafted out of the crust of neutron stars. It was indestructible; it is the reason we now appreciate technology over more impermanent concepts like relationships and love.
For his Hackaday Prize entry, [Bastian] is bringing the Nokia 3210 into this century. He’s designing a circuit board with the same footprint, the same button layout, and a better screen that drops right into the lovely plastic enclosure of the 3210.
The current BOM for the upgraded 3210 includes an STM32 F7 microcontroller, which is more or less the current top of the line ARM micro you can get. For wireless, [Bastian] is using an A7 GSM/GPRS module and an ESP8266 for a little bit of WiFi. For a dumbphone, this is ludicrously overpowered. Provided [Bastian] gets a prototype up and running, there will be some interesting applications for a device this powerful in a package this indestructible.
One of the things [Bastian] has been butting his head against with this project is KiCad. Microvias don’t work like they should in KiCad — they’re restricted to the outer layers only. This is a problem for routing a complex board like this, so [Bastian] wrote a patch that gives KiCad an ‘I know what I’m doing mode’ for microvias everywhere.
This is truly the spirit of The Hackaday Prize: not only is [Bastian] building something ridiculous, he’s also creating the tools to do it.
Video about the project.
I wonder how much battery life there will be, as it will run Android.
cool project btw, and very ambitious
Did an experiment with adroid on a cheap Huawei Y5. Custom cyanogenmod and everything switched off no google apps or google store framework, so no running programs when sleeping besides the cell modem. A charge lasted 14 to 16 days with ten minutes talk a day and the occasional SMS. It still had a browser and some apps, but they were carefully selected versions with no background activities. Apps were installed by downloading the installer files (.APK) and running them. A lot of the power use in android is from wifi localisation and wifi roaming, switching that of completely, which requires killing anything Google on your phone, made the biggest difference.
N.B. when getting into the documentation on Android it becomes apparent that it is very much still a complete linux distro. You select proper hardware drivers, compile your kernel and run the installer. Base Android has all the software needed so getting rid of Huawei skins and custom apps and keyboard app and other bloatware, including a dormant version of Baidu (chinese FB) that did absolutely nothing but collect user data and uploading it to somewhere in China, not kidding, this was a phone bought in a store in Europe. Of the original 4GB of storage 2GB was used. After my cleanup the OS took up only 150MB and the phone was noticeably faster.
I’d imagine using a seperate processor (esp8266) for wifi would take down the power overhead & increase battery life. One could write custom wifi power management protocols that could say, shut down wifi when the phone is not in use, slip into monitor mode, run updates and watchdogs when the main processor is off, the list goes on!
Sure you could, or put more correctly, Google have chosen to use wifi to argument their world mapping effort and earn ad revenue. Android was invented, not by Google, but by volunteers over ad XDAdevelopers. Google took it and made their own fork and made part of it closed source. Several open versions exists and are maintained, so buying a phone, is just like buying a PC; getting rid of Windows and installing your favorite version of Linux. The wi-fi in a phone in sleep mode uses very little power so it is not a hardware or driver issue, but the Google implementation that is to blame. A modern android smartphone uses even less power in sleep than an old Nokia.
>The Nokia 3210 is the greatest cell phone ever made. The battery lasted for days
This one is better. It’s the same phone as the 3210 / 3310 with more durable covers, bigger battery and lower power consumption, and a flashlight. I had one with a BL-6C instead of the stock BL-5C, that would last a month on a charge.
You got people make jokes that you can hammer nails with a Nokia – if you took the 1100 in your hand, it actually felt like you could actually do it, and it was dust and waterproof as well. I had it for about 9 years before the battery wore out.
If we ever have a nuclear war this will be the phone that survives.
Any half decent project requires you not only to build something, but also create tools to do so. That’s often the most time consuming part.
The fun part is that you can infinitely nest this. Building a tool, to aid the building of a tool that builds the project and so forth. Rabbit holes, you ask?