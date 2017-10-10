Addition on the Strangest Vacuum Tube

[Uniservo] made a video of a tube he’s been trying to acquire for a long time: a Rogers 6047 additron. Never heard of an additron? We hadn’t either. But it was a full binary adder in a single vacuum tube made in Canada around 1950. You can see the video below.

The unique tubes were made for the University of Toronto Electronic Computer (UTEC). A normal tube-based computer would require several tubes to perform an addition, but the additron was a single tube that used beam switching to perform the addition in a single package. [Uniservo] points out how the tube could have revolutionized tube computing, but before it could really appear in real designs, transistors — and later, integrated circuits — would take over.

The tube did see use in 1950 in a tic-tac-toe machine, but that appears to be the only practical use on record. The datasheet is actually online. However, if you really want to see how it worked, read the patent instead.

This tube was a big improvement over relay adders. If you want to compare a more modern take on an adder, here’s one in Verilog on an FPGA.