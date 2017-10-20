DIY Nintendo Switch May Be Better Than Real Thing

Nintendo’s latest Zelda-playing device, the Switch, is having no problems essentially printing money for the Japanese gaming juggernaut. Its novel design that bridges the gap between portable and home console by essentially being both at the same time has clearly struck a chord with the modern gamer, and even 8 months after its release, stores are still reporting issues getting enough of the machines to meet demand.
But for our money, we’d rather have the Raspberry Pi powered version that [Tim Lindquist] slaved over for his summer project. Every part of the finished device (which he refers to as the “NinTIMdo RP”) looks professional, from the incredible job he did designing and printing the case down to the small details like the 5 LED display on the top edge that displays volume and battery level. For those of you wondering, his version even allows you to connect it to a TV; mimicking the handheld to console conversion of the real thing.
[Tim] has posted a fascinating time-lapse video of building the NinTIMdo RP on YouTube that covers every step of the process. It starts with a look at the 3D model he created in Autodesk Inventor, and then goes right into the post-printing prep work where he cleans up the printed holes with a Dremel and installs brass threaded inserts for strength. The bulk of the video shows the insane amount of hardware he managed to pack inside the case, a true testament to how much thought was put into the design.
For the software side, the Raspberry Pi is running the ever popular RetroPie along with the very slick EmulationStation front-end. There’s also a Teensy microcontroller on board that handles the low-level functions such as controlling volume, updating the LED display, and mapping the physical buttons to a USB HID device the Raspberry Pi can understand.
The Teensy source code as well as the 3D models of the case have been put up on GitHub, but for a project like this that’s just the tip of the iceberg. [Tim] does mention that he’s currently working on creating a full build tutorial though; so if Santa doesn’t leave a Switch under the tree for you this year, maybe he can at least give you a roll of filament and enough electronics to build your own.
While this isn’t the first time a Raspberry Pi has dressed up as a Nintendo console, it may represent the first time somebody has tried to replicate a current-generation gaming device with one.
4 thoughts on “DIY Nintendo Switch May Be Better Than Real Thing”
Can’t say I’m a Nintendo fan but the tims projects on his website and write ups are quiet neat and well done.
But it can only do so much with emulation, I was playing a dumped copy of N64 Goldeneye on Mupen64, even almost 20 years later it still barely runs on a gaming laptop.
My experience with using a Pi3 as a computer or even a game console is that it is barely enough for the simplest modern web browsing even with Chromium; no modern games, no chance of wine(ARM vs AMD64/x86), and no serious 3d acceleration hardware.
It is unfortunate that we could make all kinds of hot DIY stuff and would undoubtedly increase our purchases if we had the tech data to write more of the drivers vs having to consume only binary drivers for windows, or android and maybe reverse engineer something FOSS, in the wildest scenarios some manufacturers even release the full driver sources with good comments.
The reason why ARM SBCs in general are inadequate performance wise and have limited software options has a lot to do with hardware fragmentation. Every vendor takes the CPU IP from ARM but then integrates their own subsystems be it USB, Ethernet, DMA, e.t.c. This means that OS Kernel must support all of these hardware variations which is an almost impossible task especially when one considers the huge number of ARM Cortex A SOCs out there as well as the Linux Kernel’s development cycle. Add to that the closed source Mali (or similar) GPU/video drivers that are hard to update and integrate because of their ‘blobby’ nature and you got on your hands a real shit show.
While the x86 architecture has its problems, its uniformity makes it easier to develop for under Linux..or any other OS for that matter.
And as underpowered as it maybe the Raspberry Pi 3 is the only ARM based SBC that has demonstrated any kind of longevity beyond 2-3 years (along with the Beaglebone black…though its not as popular). This is why I’m a big fan of the RPi despite it being underpowered. Also remember that the RPi 3 costs only $35. The performance that you get is not bad given the price.
Try a different emulator. Try a different rendering preset in that emulator. I complained about this last week or so I think on HaD. The N64 is apparently very hard to emulate. The games all need a hack cheat sheet of settings to get them to run properly across 4+emulators and probably over 20 different rendering modes total. It is bullshit. I can honestly say though that I had no problemo running Goldeneye. This was back in 2003 or 05. Should be ready to go on most of them. The worst one for me was Mario Golf 64. I wish you luck, my friend.