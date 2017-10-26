Thermite can cut cars in half but [TheBackyardScientist] relies on its ability to create rather than destroy. In fact, thermite was the key component when he casts a solid metal sword. The casting doesn’t require a furnace since the heat is produced by the thermite itself.
In case it wasn’t abundantly clear: this procedure is not without risk.
[TheBackyardScientist] compares two types of iron oxide, red and black, then judges their usability based on the post-ignition mass. His goal is to get the most metal from a single reaction. He also adds some stainless steel beads to improve the quality of the casting and to utilize some of the excess heat.
With encouragement from his neighbors and a couple of trials with fire bricks, buckets, and sand, [TheBackyardScientist] is successful. The resulting sword is treated, given a handle, sharpened, then scientifically tested with a variety of things found in a regular kitchen.
If you look in the background of [TheBackyardScientist]’s workshop, you may notice his molten PEWter gun. This steel sword is an upgrade from his recycled pewter sword a few years ago.
Thank you, [Keith Olson] for another great tip.
5 thoughts on “Thermite Creates a Sword”
WOW! Just WOW!
What other (unintended) uses for thermite are there?
Something like thermite can have intended and unintended uses?
Mostly unintended results.
I forgot to say that I love the art of this! It’s like sticking a rock in a dragon’s mouth and pulling out a sword.
This is great to see in action. In 1994, speaking to my sculpture professor in Pennsylvania, I expressed an interest in using thermite to create large sculptures. Here’s the really messed up part: my sculpture teacher’s name was Professor Olson! 😀