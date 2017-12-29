Judging by the popularity of “How It’s Made” and other shows of the genre, watching stuff being made is a real crowd pleaser. [Jonathan Oxer] from SuperHouse is not immune to the charms of a factory tour, so he went all the way to China to visit the factory where Sonoff IoT devices are made, and his video reveals a lot about the state of electronics manufacturing.
For those interested only in how Sonoff devices are manufactured, skip ahead to about the 7:30 mark. But fair warning — you’ll miss a fascinating discussion of how Shenzhen rose from a sleepy fishing village of 25,000 people to the booming electronics mecca of 25 million that it is today. With growth supercharged by its designation as a Special Economic Zone in the 1980s, Shenzhen is now home to thousands of electronics concerns, including ITEAD, the manufacturers of the Sonoff brand. [Jonathan]’s tour of Shenzhen includes a trip through the famed electronics markets where literally everything needed to build anything can be found.
At the ITEAD factory, [Jonathan] walks the Sonoff assembly line showing off an amazingly low-tech process. Aside from the army of pick and places robots and the reflow and wave soldering lines, Sonoff devices are basically handmade by a small army of workers. We lost count of the people working on final assembly, testing, and packaging, but suffice it to say that it’ll be a while before robots displace human workers in electronic assembly, at least in China.
We found [Jonathan]’s video fascinating and well worth watching. If you’re interested in Sonoff’s ESP8266 offerings, check out our coverage of reverse engineering them. Or, if Shenzhen is more your thing, [Akiba]’s whirlwind tour from the 2016 Superconference will get you started.
[Hans], thanks for the tip.
7 thoughts on “Sonoff Factory Tour is a Lesson on Life in Shenzhen”
That looks about right :-) vacuum molded trays….vacuum molded trays everywhere
Heh, I just ordered a couple of Sonoff S20 wall-socket adapters. Funny coincidence to see an article about Sonoff, then.
I swear HaD has implants in every hacker head – too much coincidence, and not the first time ;D
We’ve just deducted 5 IQ points from your implant for talking about the implants (See rules #1 and #2).
“How it’s made” is good in it builds an appreciation and understanding for all the hard work that supports our societie’s lifestyle. Cuts down on the bad aspects too.
On the how it’s made tv show, most of the time, I’m more interested in the machines that make the things, than the things themselves. The timing on a lot of those lines has to be EXACT, or what a mess you will have.
Get a tour of your local plastic bottle maker!!! Our local company is “Plastipak”.
Its amazing, plastic pellets and a roll of labels goes in, and finished bottles come out the other side in fractions of a second. :D
The machines are amazing, heating the pellets, injection molding the threads and the neck, then blow molding the bottle shape, cooling, label, then ejecting the finished bottle.
Oh, and the machine that does this is rotating at 600 RPM, it is literally all happening at a blur.
(They will have all the individual steps and what the bottle looks like at each step on display).
It’s just really cool to see 100’s of these machines going, 1,000,000 bottles in an 8 hour shift, per machine. ;D
The visual inspection and packaging system is really cool to… Any bottle with a defect is hit with a puff of air to knock it off the conveyor. Then all the good ones get all packed up into boxes.
Industrial automation is fascinating.