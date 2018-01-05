Fallen Radiosonde Reborn as Active L-band Antenna

If your hobby is chasing radiosondes across vast stretches of open country, and if you get good enough at it, you’ll eventually end up with a collection of the telemetry packages that once went up on weather balloons to record the conditions aloft. Once you’ve torn one or two down though, the novelty must wear off, which is where this radiosonde conversion to an active L-band antenna comes from.
As it happens, we recently discussed the details of radiosondes, so if you need a primer on these devices, check that out. But as Australian ham [Mark (VK5QI)] explains, radiosondes are a suite of weather instruments crammed into a lightweight package with a GPS receiver and a small transmitter. Lofted beneath a weather balloon into the stratosphere, a radiosonde transmits a wealth of data back to the ground before returning on a parachute after the balloon bursts. [Mark] had his eyes on the nice quadrifilar helical antenna used by the Vaisla R92 radiosonde’s GPS receiver, with the aim of repurposing them. He had a lot of components to remove while still retaining the low-noise amplifier (LNA), but in the end managed to get a working antenna with 40 dB gain in the L-band, and with the help of an RTL-SDR dongle he picked up solid signals from Iridium satellites.
Want to score your own radiosonde to play with? First, you have to know how to listen in so you can find them. Or, you know – there’s always eBay.
[via RTL-SDR.com]
Aren’t you suppose to return them?
I found one while hunting, and called the number on the tag. Essentially they told me the number was there to reassure people that what they’d found was harmless and they told me I could keep it if I wanted. It’s still on my shelf of cool bush finds.
I found something in a foam cube last year on the farm property prior to fish camp or deer camp… I forget, photographed it and left it to see what happened next with it. It did disappear.
There was a Russian documentary on something on some desert like sandy beach north coast. They used a pressure tank that had a glass liner or something where they used some metal like zinc or iron and an acid to make the hydrogen for the weather balloon. I occasionally get the urge to hack one of those together with pipe, pipe fittings, some glass tubing with ground ends tapered ends (not sure if required as long as doesn’t spill, though seems better to for the steel portion longevity) some more fitting, connectors a pressure gauge and valve with tip and just launch a balloon to track. I am planning this urge out better however for more to enjoy the experience… with rockets too!