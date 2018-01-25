It’s the little touches that make a project, and a nice nameplate can really tie a retro build together. Such badges are easy enough to make with a CNC machine, but if you don’t have access to machine tools you can put chemistry to work for you with these acid-etched brass nameplates.
The etching method that [Switch and Lever] uses to get down to brass plaques will be intimately familiar to anyone who has etched a PCB before. Ferric chloride works as well on brass as it does on copper, and [Switch and Lever] does a good job explaining the chemistry of the etching process and offers some tips on making up etching solution from powdered ferric chloride. But the meat of the video below is the head-to-head test of three different masking methods.
The first method uses a laser printer and glossy paper ripped from a magazine to create a mask. The toner is transferred to the brass using an office laminator, and the paper removed with gentle rubbing before etching. For the other two candidates he uses a laser engraver to remove a mask of plain black spray paint in one case, or to convert special laser marking paint to a mask in the other.
We won’t spoil the surprise as to which gave the best results, but we think you’ll be pleased with how easy making classy nameplates can be. You can also use electrolytic methods for a deeper etch, but we think acid etching is a little more approachable for occasional use.
3 thoughts on “Three Ways to Etch Snazzy Brass Nameplates”
Very thorough, thanks! Particularly liked the safe disposal of remaining etchant, including the wash water, at the end of the video. Most PCB hackers are careful about saving the remaining etchant for reuse but simply let the wash water go down the drain thinking it is safe to do so.
End result is nice, but WOW that is a lot of effort for little name plates as shown in the video. If you have access to a laser you could use this method as well https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-8Q7rbMyJk
Which has me thinking about a stainless steel name plate for the desk.
I just got a tiny 800mW laser engraver. Is there a method where I coat brass in some sort of enamel, laser the enamel off, and then use acid on the brass and then use acetone/sandpaper on the enamel? Similar to using photosensitive copper clad for PCBs?