A while back, [Marius] was faced with a problem. A friend of his lives in the middle of a rainforest, and a microphone was attacked by a dirty, greasy rat. The cable was gnawed in half, and with it went a vital means of communication with the outside world. The usual way of fixing a five- or six-conductor cable is with heat shrink, lineman’s splices, insulating tape, and luck. [Marius] needed something better than that, so he turned to his 3D printer and crafted his own wire splice enclosure.
The microphone in question is a fancy Jenal jobbie with a half-dozen or so conductors in the cable. A junction box was the obvious solution to this problem, and a few prototypes, ranging from rectangular to fancy oval boxes embossed with a logo were spat out on a 3D printer. These junction boxes have holes on either end, and when the cable ends are threaded through these holes, the wires can be spliced, soldered, and insulated from each other.
This microphone had to hold up to the rigors of the rainforest and rats, so [Marius] had to include some provisions for waterproofing. This came in the form of a hot glue gun; just fill the junction box with melted hot glue, pop the cover on, and just wait for it to cool. Like all good repairs, it works, and by the time this repair finally gives out, something else in the microphone is sure to go bad.
It’s a great repair, and an excellent example of how a 3D printer can make repairs easy, simple, cheap, and almost as good as the stock part. You can check out a few videos of the repair below.
7 thoughts on “Repairs You Can Print: Better Cable Splicing With 3D Printed Parts”
Wow, this repair gets two articles?
Apparently so!
https://hackaday.com/2018/02/05/repairs-you-can-print-fixing-a-rat-attacked-mic-cord/
Graet fix, if that is what must be done. Otherwise for these coiled types, a new one has no bobble in the middle to catch on things. It it was encased in a foot of 1″ pvc pipe, it would retract into the pipe, protected when at rest, but not annoy much in use. I can see a hot glue gun and mini-printer in the forest are a new must. ;>) Just hot glue would have done the job in a pinch, w solder and an iron or heated nail. We ARE roughing it, are we not??? But still, a sano appearance. Good job. Maybe a male-female plug ‘n socket connector?
He could’ve used any sort of open ended plastic cylinder and filled it with hot glue just as easily. Same result and probably less complicated than attempting to run a 3d printer in a forest….. “smh”…
The other article was about hot glue and 3d printing, this one is about 3d printing and hot glue
That’s rich, Rich!
B^)
Whoops, how did I miss Dan’s article from last week.
Oh well, I guess we all *really* like this one!