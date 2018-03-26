Like the look of Nixies but they just seem a little overdone? Or perhaps you just don’t want the hassles of a high-voltage power supply? Then maybe these faux-Nixie LED “tube” displays will find a way into your next clock build.
For his 2018 Hackaday Prize entry, [bobricius] decided that what the world needs is a Nixie that’s not a Nixie. To that end, each display is formed by seven surface-mount LEDs soldered to a seven-segment shaped PCB and slipped into a glass tube. The LEDs are in 4014 packages so they’re only 4 millimeters long, but what they lack in size they make up for in brightness. We’re not sure if it’s a trick of the camera, but the LEDs certainly seem to put off a bluish glow that’s reminiscent of vacuum-fluorescent displays — it’s like a Nixie and a VFD all rolled up in one package. The current case, which hides the clock circuitry on the lower part of the PCB, is just plastic, but this would look spiffy in a fine wooden case.
Could this be another Nixie tube killer that never was? Perhaps, but wherever it ends up, we like the look of it, and we’re glad it’s one of the early Hackaday Prize entries. Have you got something to enter in the greatest hardware competition on Earth? If not, get cracking!
6 thoughts on “It’s a Nixie! It’s a VFD! No, It’s a Custom LED Display in a Tube”
I like this. It is much more efficient, runs much cooler and no high voltage required. Very good looking.
how dare you say “efficient” this is hackaday. Most of the projects here don’t care about usefulness or efficiency… just like art doesn’t care about efficiency… also high voltage on this website is considered “cool”.
“Hooked on Faux-Nix”?
Works for me!
I like the idea of the PCB stretching out into the display. Despite it from being an expensive solution for a PCB design (making the displays separate could reduce the required PCB material, reducing cost and allowing for larger display sizes). But perhaps also because these tiny “poles” might break and will be difficult to repair. But considering the strength of PCB material and the sturdy enclosure that is not an issue for the finished project. Nice “out of the box thinking” here, well done.
The readability of this display could be improved a little by sliding in some colored foil into the tubes.Considering the size of the tubes a simple wrapper from a piece of candy could do the trick.
Unreadable.