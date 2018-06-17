Retrotechtacular: Car Navigation Like It’s 1971

Anyone old enough to have driven before the GPS era probably wonders, as we do, how anyone ever found anything. Navigation back then meant outdated paper maps, long detours because of missed turns, and the far too frequent stops at dingy gas stations for the humiliation of asking for directions. It took forever sometimes, and though we got where we were going, it always seemed like there had to be a better way.
Indeed there was, but instead of waiting for the future and a constellation of satellites to guide the way, some clever folks in the early 1970s had a go at dead reckoning systems for car navigation. The video below shows one, called Cassette Navigation, in action. It consisted of a controller mounted under the dash and a modified cassette player. Special tapes, with spoken turn-by-turn instructions recorded for a specific route, were used. Each step was separated from the next by a tone, the length of which encoded the distance the car would cover before the next step needed to be played. The controller was hooked to the speedometer cable, and when the distance traveled corresponded to the tone length, the next instruction was played. There’s a long list of problems with this method, not least of which is no choice in road tunes while using it, but given the limitations at the time, it was pretty ingenious.
Dead reckoning is better than nothing, but it’s a far cry from GPS navigation. If you’re still baffled by how that cloud of satellites points you to the nearest Waffle House at 3:00 AM, check out our GPS primer for the details.
ETAK was a generalized navigator that stored the data upon cassette, and worked entirely by sensing distance and turns. It was released in about 1985. https://www.fastcompany.com/3047828/who-needs-gps-the-forgotten-story-of-etaks-amazing-1985-car-navigation-system. I had a ride with one in the late ’80’s.
On the other hand, they used to have car rallies which weren’t about speed but accuracy. You had to hit checkpoints within small windows. So you needed a good car, and a hood navigator, but you might also add electronics. A receiver to get a time station, for most accurate time, but Wayne Green, when he did rallies in the fifties, had a mechanical calculator on board.
I got a used GPS receiver for a dollar a few weeks ago at a garage sale. Unlike my first two, this one receives well inside. These things are amazing, what was needed in electronics for first generation receivers is incredible, fifty years ago you couldn’t have fit just the radio receiver in something less than a rack, now it fits your pocket. And you don’t have to spend hundreds or was it thousands like fir the first generation, you can pay a hundred. And thy are disposable. I paid five dollars for my first one a decade ago, “it doesn’t do maps” said the seller, then ten for one that did, and now a dollar (though it needs a new battery).
It’s nice to always know exactly where I am, though I still use a map to find my way.
