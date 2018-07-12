You Can Now Buy a Practical Gauss Gun

Occasionally we come across a piece of information which reminds us that, while flying cars are still nowhere to be found, we’re definitely living in the future. Usually it’s about some new application of artificial intelligence, or maybe another success in the rapidly developing field of private spaceflight. But sometimes it’s when you look at a website and say to yourself: “Oh cool, they have 1.5kW electromagnetic accelerators in stock.”
ArchLabs, a partnership between [David Wirth] and [Jason Murray], have put their EMG-01A Gauss gun up for sale for anyone who’s brave enough and willing to put down $1,000 USD on what’s essentially a high-tech BB gun. The creators claim it obtains an efficiency of 6.5% out of its RC-style 6S LiPo battery pack, which allows it to fire over 100 rounds before needing to be recharged. Firing 4.6g steel projectiles at a rather leisurely 45 m/s, this futuristic weapon would be more of a match for tin cans than invading alien forces, but at least you’ll be blasting those cans from a position of supreme technical superiority.
The EMG-01A builds on the work of the team’s previous experiments, such as the semi-automatic railgun we covered last year. They’ve made the device much smaller and lighter than their previous guns, as well as worked on making them safer and more reliable. That said, the page for the EMG-01A has a number of warnings and caveats that you won’t see on the back of a Red Ryder BB gun box; it’s certainly not a toy, and anyone who takes ownership of one needs to be respectful of the responsibility they’re taking on.
Speaking of which, who can actually buy one of these things? The ArchLabs site makes it clear they will only ship to the United States, and further gives a list of states and cities were they can’t send a completed gun. Essentially they are following the same laws and guidelines used for shipping air guns within the US, as they believe that’s a fair classification for their electromagnetic guns. Whether or not the ATF feels the same way is unclear, and it should be interesting to see what kind of legal response there may be if ArchLabs starts moving enough units.
If you’d like to wage warfare on your recyclables without spending quite so much cash, you can always build your own for less. Or nearly nothing, if you want to go the full MacGyver route.
17 thoughts on “You Can Now Buy a Practical Gauss Gun”
Muzzle velocity 45 m/s
Muzzle energy 4.65J
Efficiency 6.5%
Any air gun will do more.
Yeah, just under 150 fps? That’s not even enough to reliably punch holes in paper at a 10 meter airgun range. Typical airgun speeds are about 400 fps. For reference, the speed of sound at sea level is about 1123 fps.
In other words, it’s not good for much.
I’m pretty sure even in the US sound would prefer travelling in meters per second…
And I think you wanted to say 32,8084 feet airgun range right? Or is this your brain, desperately trying to switch to metric? ;-)
Nope, here in the US sound always travels in miles per hour. It’s a contractual thing. :D
B^)
Yep! Thunder travels at 3 seconds per mile!
We are still half switched to metric in the US. It’s a standards stalemate since the 70s.
The international standard for air gun ranges is 10m. Just like a drag strip is 1/4 mile (or 1/8 mile, or 1000 feet) everywhere in the world. Here in Europe, everything is metric, yet we still use convenience units for certain things:
Most people will discuss compare car horsepower (even if it’s just because the numbers are slightly bigger than when using kW), and for food we use calories rather than joules.
You can always convert them when needed, e.g. when used in formulas where other units play a factor.
I wonder how much extra energy could be achieved with an active projectile. Basically 2+ coils of wire, high current switches. a processor and battery as the actual projectile. And there is also the possibly of two way communication between the projectile and gun, right up until it leaves the accelerator, using using the magnetic field
Or even IR LED’ :)
“essentially a high-tech BB gun”
Without watching the video, does it use BB’s (.17 caliber) or special ammo?
Not without watching the video it doesn’t
B^)
It uses these as ammo:
https://arcflashlabs.com/product/2575-magnetic-armature-alloy-steel/
Thanks!
$0.42 each! Before tax and shipping…
Wait ’till we have pocket sized stellarators and room temperature superconductors.
Take this, ugly aliens!
Pacem Propter Voltage
Peace Because of Voltage, or
Peace Through Voltage, if you like.
Peace on Earth
Purity of Essence
(Dr. Strangelove reference)