Looking to take your project to the next level in terms of functionality and appearance? A custom LCD display might be the thing that gets you there, at least compared to the dot-matrix or seven-segment displays that anyone and their uncle can buy from the usual sources for pennies. But how does one create such a thing, and what are the costs involved? As is so often the case these days, it’s simpler and cheaper than you think, and [Dave Jones] has a great primer on designing and specifying custom LCDs.
The video below is part of an ongoing series; a previous video covered the design process, turning the design into a spec, and choosing a manufacturer; another discussed the manufacturer’s design document approval and developing a test plan for the module. This one shows the testing plan in action on the insanely cheap modules – [Dave] was able to have a small run of five modules made up for only $138, which included $33 shipping. The display is for a custom power supply and has over 200 segments, including four numeric sections, a clock display, a bar graph, and custom icons for volts, amps, millijoules, and watt-hours. It’s a big piece of glass and the quality is remarkable for the price. It’s not perfect – [Dave] noted a group of segments on the same common lines that were a bit dimmer than the rest, but was able to work around it by tweaking the supply voltage a bit.
We’re amazed at how low the barrier to entry into custom electronics has become, and even if you don’t need a custom LCD, at these prices it’s tempting to order one just because you can. Of course, you can also build your own LCD display completely from scratch too.
[via r/TheAmpHour]
4 thoughts on “Custom LCD Module is Unexpectedly Cheap and Easy”
I’ve seen the EEV blog video a few days ago. It’s really interesting as I expected the engineering cost to be around 5k. €100,- is cheap! The steps from design to the prototype are quite similar to custom keyboard/touch pads. I’ve done those in the past, but never in China.
As we want things right and right now I like to order it local without language barrier. At €100,- for a prototype these come in the range of #badgelife. The next HAD badge will have a custom LCD?
“We’re amazed at how low the barrier to entry into custom electronics has become, and even if you don’t need a custom LCD, at these prices it’s tempting to order one just because you can.”
Replacing broken LCDs in vintage equipment.
Hello drop in replacement for Microvision LCD. Simple 16×16 dot matrix but the original LCD were prone to degradation.
So Dave only tested the one LCD and didn’t do the others to replicate the problem on them. If the manufacturer can’t produce a reliable LCD running under 3.3V, then the project will need a separate power supply just for the LCD.