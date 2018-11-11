The toothed belt that turns the camshaft in synchronization with the crankshaft on many motor vehicle engines is something of an under-appreciated component. Unless you are unlucky enough to ave had one fail and destroy your engine, it’s probably something you’ve never given a second thought to outside of periodic service intervals.
For something to perform such a task over so many thousands of miles of motoring it must be made of pretty strong stuff. Even when a belt is life-expired it is still in good physical shape, and [Crispyjones] saw the potential in a used Subaru belt to make a different type of belt. After keeping his engine in sync for so long it would serve no less vital a purpose, and keep his pants from falling down.
You can of course buy the hardware for a belt from a decent crafting store, but he chose to recycle a buckle from a worn-out leather belt. Cleaning the timing belt and cutting it carefully so that the Subaru logo would be on show to the outside world in the finished article, he secured it round the buckle with some epoxy glue and a bit of stitching. The original leather retaining loop is not really appropriate, so one is fashioned from wire. Finally we see the process for measuring where the holes should be placed, followed by their creation with a hole punch.
Hackaday isn’t a crafting site, so we don’t often feature projects like this one. But the humble timing belt is a component that we’ve probably all replaced and thrown away more than once without really thinking what the properties of the thing we’re throwing away are. So we like this relatively simple project for its re-use of something few of us would otherwise keep, as well as for its delivering rather a cool belt. We’ve featured plenty of cambelts here doing their traditional job, but this is the first time we’ve had one as an item of clothing. We’ll leave you with a glimpse of a future without cambelts at all.
10 thoughts on “Belt Up With A Redundant Car Part”
Oh Hackaday.. What has happened to you?
They were taken over by someone, and changed to suit a more general tinkering audience.
So we’re craft-a-day now?
Seriously – a hack might have been some kind of gadget to permit the meshing of the synchro-teeth to adjust the final length.
That would be cool as hell, honestly. Sure would beat punching holes for a normal mechanism, or the slippage throughout the day that I seem to get with the flat-web buckles.
I look forward to your article!
I agree. That’s the second thing I thought of.
It has meshing teeth that would be perfect for locking an adjustable length.
My first thought was that I wouldn’t want to wrap something around my waist that is porous and had spent six months or more exposed to high carcinogen environment.
That’s the problem with hacking ans doing things that haven’t been done a lot before. There are risks and sometime they’re not oblivious.
I cut fiberglass PCB material for many years oblivious to the risk of silicosis.
Great idea — I have one hanging in my shop somewhere and will check if it is long enough for my 32 waist. Thanks.
Not a problem with Subaru timing belts – the DOHC flat four ones are about 6 foot long…
Heck, that might even be long enough for my huge waist!
pants are overrated.
I guess it would work to hold up a kilt as well :-)