Hackaday Podcast Ep 007 – Everything Microcontrollers, Deadly Clock Accuracy, CT X-Rays, Mountains Of E-Waste

Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys look at all that’s happening in hackerdom. This week we dive deep into super-accurate clock chips, SPI and microcontroller trickery, a new (and cheap) part on the microcontroller block, touch-sensitive cloth, and taking a home X-ray to the third dimension. We’re saying our goodbyes to the magnificent A380, looking with skepticism on the V2V tech known as DSRC, and also trying to predict weather with automotive data. And finally, what’s the deal with that growing problem of electronic waste?
- Inefficient Neopixel Control Solved With Hardware Hackery
- A WS2812 to SPI adapter built from an ATtiny10
- Wayne Holder’s walkthrough of the adapter
- Ask Hackaday Is There A Legit Use For Operator Precedence?
- Jenny List explains Reverse Polish Notation
- Elliot Williams’ article on Forth for STM32
- Building A 1/4W Laser Pointer In A Tiny Housing
- Casio Watch Gets A Mems Oscillator Upgrade
- DS3231 TCXO RTC datasheet
- PCF2129 TCXO RTC datasheet
- Dan Drown does an excellent DS3231 and PCF2129 Comparison
- A Look Inside The DS3231 Real Time Clock
- How To Program A Really Cheap Microcontroller
- Custom Firmware For Cheap Fitness Trackers
- DIY X-Ray Machine Becomes CT Scanner
- Ambitious Homebrew X Ray Machine Reveals What Lies Within
- Fran Piernas’ X-Ray Build Project
- Fran hosted this week’s Hack Chat on X-Ray and High Voltage
- You Are Your Own Tactile Feedback
