There are times when being seen to listen to music through headphones might get you into trouble. For these moments, reach for a handy solution: bone conduction speakers that discreetly pipe the music to your eardrums through the bone of your skull. [Samuel] wanted just such a covert music listening device, so created his own in a set of 3D-printed glasses.
He first tried using an Adafruit bone-conducting transducer but found that to be too bulky. What you see here is a smaller module that [Samuel] found on AliExpress (search for bone conduction module). The GD-02 is much smaller and thus more suitable for hiding in the arm of a pair of glasses. For the rest of the electronics he used a PCB and battery from a donated set of broken Bluetooth headphones, a space for which he was able to conceal easily in the 3D-printed frame of the glasses. The battery is in one arm and the board in the other, and he says the wiring was extremely fiddly.
The result is a surprisingly svelte set of specs that you might not immediately think concealed some electronics. His choice of bright yellow filament might give the game away, but overall he’s done a great job. This certainly isn’t the first bone conduction project we’ve shown you, some of the others have used motors instead of bone conduction transducers.
One thought on “Bone Conducting Headphones Built Into Eye Glasses”
I guess everybody is different, but to me it looks like the placement of the transducers could have been better. Further forward or backwards. Forwards because the contact would be better on my head shape or backwards because it’s more likely to directly hit a bony part of my skull without hair.
In general I would add:
“There are times when being seen to listen to music through headphones might get you into trouble.” If you’re not supposed to be listening to music, there’s probably a good reason for it. Do whatever you want but don’t be surprised if it gets you in trouble.