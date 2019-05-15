Emojis, the graphical descendants of textual emoticons, are everywhere these days. They’re commonly used on social media platforms as a way of indicating a basic emotional response to a post. That wasn’t enough for [Tadas Maksimovas], who built the Emotigun to really get the point across.
Fundamentally, the Emotigun is akin to a Gatling cannon for small foam emojis. Firing over ten rounds per second, it’s built primarily out of wood, using Precise anti-cold rubber bands to fling its ammunition at targets. This was a practical choice, as the original Thera-Band green rubber tubes became inelastic in the cold temperatures of the testing environment. The finer details of the build are laid out in a document for those eager to know more.
The build was a team effort, with many pitching in, and even [Jorg Sprave] lending his expertise to the build. Given [Jorg]’s expertise, we’re not surprised the final result is so impressive. Reports are that filming the machine in action was quite an ordeal, with [Tadas] taking over 200 rounds to the face during the course of the shoot. Video after the break.
11 thoughts on “Emotigun Sends A Stinging Message”
Okey doke.
I expected the emotifoams to be expelled through the holes in the gun…
but impressed, I am!
sorry my english teacher never taught me to use emojis in a sentence.
Can it be combined with a Twitter account powered by sharper BRAIN ?
That guy is Living an Alternate Lifestyle, if you know what I mean.
no, i don’t know what you mean… Please explain.
I expected a vortex cannon shooting smoke emojis … :(
Is there a standard speed video for it? I’d rather see that with maybe a small section of it put into slow-mo. What good is having something shoot 10 times a second if nobody gets to see it do that?
It kinda reminds me of one of those Portal walking turrets….
It seems like he literally bled to make this video.
look above his nose when he looks into the camera near the end of the clip – looks like some emoji cut him up a bit…
Holy carp, when I first glanced at the picture at the top of the article I thought this way just a little tabletop elastic band shooter but that thing is HUGE! Well done. Also it is wrong that when I saw it in action I thought “I wonder if that thing could shoot grenades?”