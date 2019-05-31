Hackaday Podcast Ep21: Chasing Rockets, Tripping on Vintage Synthesizers, a Spectacular IoT Security Fail, and Early Alzheimer’s Detection via VR

Mike Szczys is on a well-deserved vacation this week, so staff writer Dan Maloney joins managing editor Elliot Williams for a look at all the great hacks of the week. On this episode we’re talking about licensing fees for MIDI 2.0, a two-way fail while snooping on employees, and the potential for diagnosing Alzheimer’s with virtual reality. We also dive into the well-engineered innards of a robotic cheetah, a personal assistant safe enough for kids to use, and how listening to your monitor reveals more about you than you’d think. You don’t want to miss a space nerd’s quest for fire or a hacker’s guide to solder and soldering. And you’ve got to catch the story of a hapless hacker’s contact high from a vintage synthesizer. It’s quite a trip.
Episode 021 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Hackaday Superconference Tickets and Proposals are Live Right Now
- Off-Grid Solar Internet
- The $50 Ham
- Hacker Dosed with LSD While Restoring Historical Synth
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Please Meet ‘Capability Inquiry’, Part Of The MIDI 2.0 Standard
- Fail of the Week: How Not to do IoT Security
- Chatterbox Voice Assistant Knows To Keep Quiet For Privacy
- Robotic Cheetah Teaches a Motors Class
- Microphones Listen to Your… Monitor?
Quick Hacks:
