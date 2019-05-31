There’s a piece of tech that many of us own, but very few of us have dissected. This is strange, given our community’s propensity for wielding the screwdriver, but how many of you have taken apart a camera lens. Even though many of us have a decent camera, almost none of us will have taken tits lens to pieces because let’s face it, camera lenses are expensive!
[Anthony Kouttron] has taken that particular plunge though, because in cleaning his Olympus lens he tore its internal ribbon cable from the camera connector to the PCB. Modern lenses are not merely optics in a metal tube, their autofocus systems are masterpieces of miniaturised electronics that penetrate the entire assembly.
In normal circumstances this would turn the lens from a valued photographic accessory into so much junk, but his solution was to take the bold path of re-creating the torn cable in KiCad and have it made as a flexible PCB, and to carefully solder it back on to both connector and autofocus PCB. We applaud both the quality of his work, and thank him for the unusual glimpse into a modern lens system.
Lens repairs may be thin on the ground here, but we’ve had another in 2015 with this Nikon aperture fix.
6 thoughts on “Flex PCB Saves Lens From The Junk Pile”
Pardon my dumb, but why not just solder jumpers, point to point, bypassing the damaged traces?
I probably would have just taped over the damaged section (for mechanical strength) and use magnet wire to jumper the broken traces.
Hey Steven,
I am in the process of soldering tiny bodge wires between the terminal block pins as a temporary fix so I can still use the lens in the mean time. I was after a more professional not-bodged repair, so I made a flex pcb. Since it is so easy to rip that flex cable, I figured It is something that should exist in time and space, so now other folks can at least have the option to make a replacement flex pcb as well.