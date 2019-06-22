If you were a British kid at any time from the 1950s to the 1980s, the chances are that your toy shop had a train set in it. Not just any train set, but a full model railway layout in a glass case roughly the size of a pool table, with a button that when pressed started a timer and set a little tank engine off on a circuit with a pair of coaches. Magical for a generation raised on black-and-white TV, but probably not something that would cut it with today’s youth. A modern take on the glass-case layout comes from [Jack Flynn], who has created a coffee table with an automated and computerised N-gauge railway layout inside it. And this is definitely a railway rather than a railroad, the main locomotive is a Brush Type 4, a British Rail Class 47 diesel.
The modelling is a work of art, with a slightly idealised British street scene in an oval of double track against a backdrop of a rocky hillside. In the hill is an unexpected surprise which you can see on the video we’ve placed below the break, and beneath it lie the electronics. A Teensy handles the track switching and all the various LED lights around the board, a Sprog DCC controller takes care of the trains, and overseeing everything is a Raspberry Pi running some custom software in Python with a web interface for control. We probably wouldn’t be able to resist a bit of remote-control railway action if our coffee table had a layout like this one!
6 thoughts on “Coffee Tables, Computers, And Railways”
I love a nice coffee table layout. ( along with our small layouts
I have an automated end to end layout on my window sill at work and thiggest issue I have is corrosion on the tracks – it requires constant maintenance to keep the trains running – so much so It has become a static display…
Im in a dry environment a long way from the ocean.. How do other opperators of automatic layouts keep things running smooth??
Model railroaders like Wahl Clipper Oil, or another plastic-safe, high-quality light mineral oil such as sewing machine oil or instrument oil. A very light application of such oil will coat the rails and wheels in an oxygen-blocking layer through which the wheels can still make electrical contact. It will also soften and loosen most forms of dirt and crud which might be a problem.
At first glance, it seems like it would create traction problems, but in practice, this seems not to be an issue.
Also, running the trains frequently also helps keep the corrosion down.
Looks like my comment went elsewhere at the speed of light.
British my butt. I’m American and I wanted one of these for decades. When I was about 12 or so, I came across some issue or another of a scale model railroad that featured “rare” N scale layouts and I fell in love with them ever since.
Even at N scale, I have a hell of a time trying to shoehorn even a coffee table in amongst all the other crap I have in the house.
Jenny’s use of railway in place of railroad is British terminology, and the engines and cars are British designs.
N-scale? Feh! Our nearby (US) railfans have a layout that scales at 12 inches to the foot.
X-Wing under water in the swamp. Nice touch :-)