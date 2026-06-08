Powering Up A Pluggable Module From The 1948 IBM 604 Electronic Calculator

In that awkward transition phase between electromechanical accounting systems used in the 1940s and the introduction of fully digital computers we find systems such as the IBM 604 Electronic Calculator, advertised for accounting, calculating and engineering tasks. While not capable of complex instructions, loops and other advanced features, it did use an interesting modular architecture with easily swappable modules containing a vacuum tube and associated components. Recently [Ken Shirriff] took a poke at one of these and even powered it up.

This kind of pluggable system would become a staple of computer systems, as they enabled the use of modules or cards with specific functions that could be swapped and combined at will to increase system flexibility, lower costs and make repairs a snap. For the IBM 604 a total of about 1250 vacuum tubes were used, apparently all of which were found on these pluggable modules.

The module that [Ken] got his hands on has a thyratron tube, which is effectively a high current switch and rectifier. In the short demonstration video you can see it being used to switch a lamp on and off, with further details explained in the article.

Despite being rather limited in its functionality and limited by the punch card input and output speed, the IBM 604 was still a smashing commercial success with over 5600 units produced. A transistorized prototype version with 2200 transistors and 95% less power usage was created in 1954 that formed the basis for the IBM 608, the world’s first commercial all-transistorized calculator.

The 608 didn’t last too long, however, as at that point the breakneck pace of semiconductor technology meant that any newly released product was already obsolete by the time it hit the market. Despite this, fundamentals like pluggable modules would keep showing up over and over, ranging from the 1950s Bendix G-15 to even modern day systems, including PCs with pluggable RAM and expansion cards as well as mainframes where hot swapping of even entire CPU modules is just another feature.