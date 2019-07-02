The Raspberry Pi the closest thing to a modular laptop. That’s the idea behind the Pi-Top, a laptop with a Raspberry Pi as a brain. Need an upgrade? No problem, just get the latest Pi, they’re up to four now.
Now the people behind the Pi-Top are releasing what can best be described as a brick of computing. The Pi-Top 4 is a designed as ‘The Sony Walkman for Making’, in which the form factor becomes a building block of anything you can imagine and probably a lot of things you can’t. Inside is a Raspberry Pi 4, a small OLED display, and a few buttons. On the bottom is a detachable ‘foundation plate’ that allows the Pi-Top 4 to connect to sensors, LEDs, and switches. The idea of all this building is that the brick-shaped Pi-Top 4 becomes a building block in anything you can imagine, be that a drone, a humanoid robot, or a portable photo booth. All of this is powered by the Raspberry Pi 4, no slouch when it comes to computational power.
The Pi-Top 4 doesn’t have a release date or a price just yet, but the company says it will be offered on Kickstarter.
5 thoughts on “PiTop, Makers Of Raspberry Pi Laptops, Release Something That’s Not A Laptop”
It sounds like a bunch of nostalgic marketing whank aimed at people that weren’t even alive at the time.
I like the ad, the aesthetics are good, but it doesn’t show the features of the product itself, just as old console commercials. Nevertheless I liked the overall idea, and hope it works as expected.
So, a replacement for the Espresso PC? https://www.cappuccinopc.com/espressopc.asp
I remember someone was using it for their research in wearable computing but… what was the actual use case for this? Couldn’t really see it at the time either, maybe I lack the imagination :-)
It reminds me alot to the LEGO Mindstorm system, so i’m guessing that is a similar system with “blocks” like sensor blocks, button blocks, etc,
Depending on the price can be a cool begineer kit, it might introduce people to processing and python to play with lights and music.
The Pi-Top4 seems to me like a bigger version of the M5-Stack:
https://m5stack.com/