Tiny Game System Is An Experiment In Minimalism

Many people assumed the smartphone revolution would kill the dedicated handheld game system, and really, it’s not hard to see why. What’s the point of buying the latest Nintendo or Sony handheld when the phone you’re already carrying around with you is capable of high-definition 3D graphics and online connectivity? Software developers got the hint quickly, and as predicted, mobile gaming has absolutely exploded over the last few years.
But at the same time, we’ve noticed something of a return to the simplistic handheld systems of yore. Perhaps it’s little more than nostalgia, but small bare-bones systems like the one [Mislav Breka] has entered into the 2019 Hackaday Prize show that not everyone is satisfied with the direction modern gaming has gone in. His system is specifically designed as an experiment to build the most minimal gaming system possible.
In terms of the overall design, this ATMega328 powered system is similar to a scaled-down Arduboy. But while the visual similarities are obvious, the BOM that [Mislav] has provided seems to indicate a considerably more spartan device. Currently there doesn’t seem to be any provision for audio, nor is there a battery and the associated circuitry to charge it. As promised, there’s little here other than the bare essentials.
Unfortunately, the project is off to something of a rocky start. As [Mislav] explains in his writeup on Hackaday.io, there’s a mistake somewhere in either the board design or the component selection that’s keeping the device from accepting a firmware. He won’t have the equipment to debug the device until he returns to school, and is actively looking for volunteers who might be interested in helping him get the kinks worked out on the design.
A bit difficult to help without schematics, if he posted those I’m sure someone would give him a fix almost immediately.
Bingo, and there’s the magic silver bullet right there. If you need help you have to make it easy for others to help you. This means posting as much info about your problem as possible. I cant tell you how many forum posts I’ve seen where someone asks how to fix a specific bug their program has but forgot/didn’t want to post the actual code lol.
The forum posts that I really hate is where there is a description of the problem, and it matches what you’ve been searching for for days, only to find a second post that simply says “Nevermind, fixed it”.
Oh God yes. This applies to everything.
Lol those are definitely the worst
https://xkcd.com/979/ seems wholly relevant here.
As for the article: most of the issues I’ve seen with programming are either because the reset pin lacks a pullup resistor (so it programs but doesn’t run) or the more obvious ISP connection problems. A possibility would be soldering solid core wire to the correct pins on an unmounted 328, programming it, then soldering it to the board, to decide that it’s a board problem or a chip/programmer problem.