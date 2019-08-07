In concept, an everyday sewing machine could make embroidery a snap: the operator would move the fabric around in any direction they wish while the sewing machine would take care of slapping down stitches of colored thread to create designs and filled areas. In practice though, getting good results in this way is quite a bit more complex. To aid and automate this process, [sausagePaws] has been using CNC to take care of all the necessary motion control. The result is the DIY Embroidery Machine V2 which leverages 3D printed parts and common components such as an Arduino and stepper drivers for an economical DIY solution.
It’s not shown in the photo here, but we particularly like the 3D printed sockets that are screwed into the tabletop. These hold the sewing machine’s “feet”, and allow it to be treated like a modular component that can easily be removed and used normally when needed.
The system consists of a UI running on an Android tablet, communicating over Bluetooth to an Arduino. The Arduino controls the gantry which moves the hoop (a frame that holds a section of fabric taut while it is being embroidered), while the sewing machine lays down the stitches.
[sausagePaws]’s first version worked well, but this new design really takes advantage of 3D printing as well as the increased availability of cheap and effective CNC components. It’s still a work in progress that is a bit light on design details, but you can see it all in action in the video embedded below.
5 thoughts on “A Better Embroidery Machine, With 3D Printing And Common Parts”
Hey creator of this machine, if you see this, and want a Smoothieboard for the next version of your machine, hit me up at wolf.arthur@gmail.com I’ll give you one for free, as well as any help you might need, with anything. We really need embroydery machines in this community.
By the way is this Open-Source?
Cheers.
The arduino code is on his openbuilds page, and listed under the license:
“CC – Attribution NonCommercial – CC BY NC”
Very cool… I won’t be trading my Luminaire for one of these any time soon, but I’m still impressed.
If you ever want to see an impressive precursor to this, there are tons of shops in Kathmandu, Nepal where the Arduino and linear actuators are replaced with humans moving the embroidery hoop around and churning out hand-controlled shirts at
incredible speed.
Hmm, another good use for all these 2D plotters that keep appearing.
This is super interesting, but have you heard of a guy named Bill Masters? I recently read an article on OZY about how Masters developed the first 3D printing patent – then lost it. Anyone know anything about this? Here it is for reference: http://www.ozy.com/flashback/and-he-could-have-been-the-father-of-3d-printing/81198#.WeXu6REalHI.twitter