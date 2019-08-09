Hackaday Podcast 030: Seven Years Of RTL-SDR, 3D Printing Optimized For The Eye, Sega Audiophile, Swimming In Brighteners

Hackaday Editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams curate the awesome hacks from the past week. On this episode, we marvel about the legacy RTL-SDR has had on the software-defined radio scene, turn a critical ear to 16-bit console audio hardware, watch generative algorithms make 3D prints beautiful, and discover why printer paper is so very, very bright white.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (58 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 030 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Orphaned Amazon Dash Buttons Ripe For Hacking
- Breakfast At DEF CON This Sunday
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Disappearing Writing With UV Laser Reveals Whitening Agents In Myriad Products
- MDFourier Project Seeks The Genesis Of SEGA 16-bit Sound
- Computer Optimized 3D Printed Bookshelves
- Topology optimization
- There are open source options too:
- Color Your World With This CNC Painting Robot
- Ping-Pong Ball Makes Great PID Example
- Maybe The Oldest Computer, Probably The Oddest
- Bi-quinary coded decimal – Wikipedia
- Video (hear it in action): Working FACOM 128B Relay Computer
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks: