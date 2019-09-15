All of us dream of reaching a point in life where we have the knowledge, skills, energy and resources to pull off builds that match our wildest dreams. [Mike Patey] is living that dream and with a passion for engineering and aviation that is absolutely infectious, he built Draco, the world’s most badass bush plane.
Draco started life as a PZL-104MA Wilga 2000, which already had impressive short take off and landing (STOL) capabilities for a 4 seater. Its original 300 hp Lycoming piston engine failed catastrophically in 2017, very nearly dumping [Mike] in Lake Utah. He decided it was a good excuse to start building his dream plane, and replaced the motor with a Pratt & Whitney PT6 turboprop engine, putting out a massive 680 hp.
Almost the entire plane was upgraded, and the engineering that went into it is awe-inspiring, especially considering that [Mike] did most of it himself. This includes a redesigned fuel system, enlarged wing and control surfaces, new avionics, oxygen system, upgraded landing gear and an array of lights. The wing tip landing lights are actually from a Boeing 737. [Mike] estimates that the upgrades cost somewhere in the region of a million US dollars. All the highlights of the build is documented in series of videos on [Mike]’s YouTube channel. What we would give for a personal workshop like that…
Try not to let your jaw hit the floor when watching the video after the break.
[Mike Patey] has quite a bit of experience with crazy planes. One of his previous builds, a race plane named “Turbulence”, holds a US transcontinental speed record and the average speed record (438 mph / 704.9 km/h) for a single engined turboprop.
We have covered some home-built aircraft before which are slightly more accessible for the average aviation enthusiast. But always remember that just because your dream build is crazy doesn’t mean it’s impossible.
7 thoughts on “Monster Bush Plane Is A One-Off Engineering Masterpiece”
Fun fact: Wilgas are banned from flying in Poland, where they were designed, due to them being such an ancient design.
Also, it’s pronounced “Vilga” not “Łilga”.
That’s interesting, considering the version mentioned above is less than 20 years old. Any links?
Citation needed. As far as I know quite a few of them are still in use at glider clubs for towing duties. I can’t find any reference to them being banned in Poland (Nor do I see a reason for them being banned for being old, there’s plenty of designs of that era still flying. Being 50 years old isn’t exactly super old by GA standards. The Wilga is actually more modern than the Cessna 172 (First flight 1957, versus 1962 for the Wilga)!
The Wilga is however getting phased out at many clubs because it’s simply a very fuel hungry aircraft and very maintenance intensive. Fine if you have a paid for by the state full time mechanic on duty at your local flying club or cropdusting firm, less so if the members have to pay for it themselves. The fact that it has a 1 in 3 glide ratio when the engine cuts out also doesn’t help. In the words of a Wilga pilot I spoke with “If you can’t see the field directly below you through the chin windows, you can’t land there when the engine stops”.
Slightly less beautiful than the original Wilga planes.
I think it takes it over the top, through the ditch and right back into “so weird it’s awesome” territory.
BTW, if you are going to [Mike Pattey]s youtube channel, take a look at the next plane they’re (he and his brother) building. “Scrappy”, a carbon cub with a 780 cubic inch 6 cylinder Lycoming engine. Designed to have a better power to weight ratio than Draco (Yes, really).