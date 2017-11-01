How To Build An Airplane In A Month And A Half

For the last few weeks, RC pilot extraordinaire [Peter Sripol] has been working on his biggest project to date. It’s effectively a manned RC plane, now legally a Part 103 ultralight. Now all that work is finally bearing fruit. [Peter] is flying this plane on some short hops down a grass runway. He’s flying it, and proving that you can build a plane in a basement, in under two months, constructed almost entirely out of insulation foam.
[Peter] has been documenting this build on his YouTube channel, and although the materials for this plane are mostly sourced from either Home Depot or Lowes, the construction is remarkably similar to what you would expect to find in other homebuilt aircraft. This thing has plywood gussets, the foam is wearing a thin layer of fiberglass, and the fasteners are from Aircraft Spruce.
The power system is another matter entirely. The engines (all two of them!) are electric and are designed for very large RC aircraft. These engines suck down power from a massive battery pack in the nose, and the twin throttles are really just linear potentiometers hacked onto servo testers. There’s a surprising amount of very important equipment on this plane that is just what [Peter] had sitting around the workshop.
As far as the legality of this ultralight experiment is concerned, [Peter] is pretty much above-board. This is a Part 103 ultralight, and legally any moron can jump in an ultralight and fly. There are some highly entertaining YouTube videos attesting this fact. However, in one of [Peter]’s livestreams, he flew well after sunset without any strobes on the plane. We’re going to call this a variant of go-fever, technically illegal, and something that could merit a call from the FAA. We’re going to give him a pass on this, though.
This build still isn’t done, though. The pitot tube is held onto the windshield with duct tape. The plane was slightly nose heavy, but shifting the batteries around helped with that. [Peter] is running the motors on 12S batteries, and the prop/motor combo should be run on 14S batteries — $1200 of batteries are on order. The entire plane needs a paint job, but there’s no indication that will ever be done. With all that said, this is a functional manned aircraft built in a basement in less than two months.
With the plane complete and ground tests quickly moving on to flight tests, it’s only fitting to mention [Peter]’s GoFundMe page for a parachute. [Peter] is going to fly this thing anyway, and this is a great way to deflect Internet concern trolls. [Peter]’s just short of the $2600 needed for a parachute, but if the funds received go over that amount by a few hundred, a ballistic parachute will save [Peter] and the plane.
7 thoughts on “How To Build An Airplane In A Month And A Half”
Technically he should have a twin engine rating to fly that. There’s a similar problem with the Cri-Cri ultralight.
Aint that crazy. He could have put them on a common axle and used a rubber band to the second prop and it’s a single engine.
Awesome! I was wondering if he had a seat belt… which he does. Didn’t want him to Harriet Quimby on us (there used to be an animation of the engine bucking and ejection though maybe wasn’t appropriate). Shouldn’t happen with all electric. I wonder if the RedBull foam build was an inspiration. This is even better. Way to go Peter!
I’m not sure I like the location of the motors, when one of those props flies apart it’s going to take out chunks of wing and probably the elevators.
Also, I’d wish for the tires being a little larger and balloonier for grass field operations. Seems like they’ll find a divot and nose him over soon enough.
Technically, “RAL” isn’t a great idea for a foam build… though I’ve thought rocket assisted landing (RAL) as a hover type controlled liquid rocket fuel system now with the drone control systems being so cheap… is an easy safety build. Either trajectory control to brake or flat out brake and hover to land. Either way… amazes me even the RAT systems failed in the past and screwed those potential safety improvements advancement to the market. The spontaneous ignition fuels would be disgusting, though still. Better than death and even more aircraft damage. Maybe the system can be designed with solid rocket fuels… though would be more challenging. I’m sure can be… though auger controls or something that would add more weight doesn’t seem like the first step. Was thinking might be a neat project also. The damn electromagnetic launches were a pain in the bottom to advocate and finally get on the Gerald R. Ford class carriers. I think we need rocket launches doing the take-off also as well as at airports… either steam or EMF whichever is more energy efficient (think if solar or thermal generation using the heat) though that is another Carbon fiber wouldn’t hurt either. Ballast is nice, though that is what storage room is for or a guest/co-pilot. Hope he secures the funding for the parachute. Just to be safe. This is really neat… especially watching the Red Bull build and now this. Excellent transition and inspiration.
