Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams talk over the last three weeks full of hacks. Our first “back to normal” podcast after Supercon turns out to still have a lot of Supercon references in it. We discuss Raspberry Pi 4’s HDMI interfering with its WiFi, learn the differences between CoreXY/Delta/Cartesian printers, sip on Whiskey aged in an ultrasonic jewelry cleaner, and set up cloud printing that’s already scheduled for the chopping block. Along the way, you’ll hear hints of what happened at Supercon, from the definitive guide to designing LEDs for iron-clad performance to the projects people hauled along with them.
2 thoughts on “Hackaday Podcast 045: Raspberry Pi Bug, Rapidly Aging Vodka, Raining On The Cloud, And This Wasn’t A Supercon Episode”
Oh my gosh, i have listened every single podcast! (and i love the pace. Really comfy to get home and have a new and fresh podcast in the pipeline)
Nice to hear from you! Really cool that you’re caught up and sorry for the down-time. I think we’re looking at one down week during 36C3 (the Friday before new years), but otherwise it’s weekly episodes as far as the eye can see ;-)