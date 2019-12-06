When the Raspberry Pi 4 was first launched, one of its few perceived flaws was that it had a propensity to get extremely hot. It’s evidently something the Pi people take very seriously, so in the months since they have addressed the problem with a set of firmware updates. Now they’ve taken a look at the effect of the fixes in a piece on the Raspberry Pi web site, and it makes for an interesting comparison.
The headline figure is that all updates together remove about a watt of power from the load, a significant quantity for what is still a board that can run from a capable phone charger. Breaking down the separate parts of the updates is where the meat of this story lies though, as we see the individual effects of the various USB, memory, power management and clocking updates. In temperature terms they measure an on-load drop from 72.1 °C to 58.1 °C, which should be a significant improvement for any Pi 4 owner.
There is a debate to be had over in what role a computer such as a Pi should serve. As successive revisions become ever more desktop-like in their capabilities, do they run the risk of abandoning the simplicity of a cheap Linux box as a component that makes us come back for more? It’s a possibility, but one they have very well addressed by developing the Pi Zero. They have also successfully avoided the fate of the Arduino — inexorably tied to its ATmega powered original line despite newer releases. As we have frequently said when reviewing Raspberry Pi competitors, it’s the software support that sets them apart from the herd, something this power-draw story demonstrates admirably.
9 thoughts on “Not-Quite-So-Hot Stuff: A Thermal Exam On The Latest Raspberry Pi”
“When You Hot, You Hot”
Nice idea flipping the board on the side to, at a minimum, double the convection cooling.
Using those numbers, the theta JA (thermal resistance between junction to ambient) is roughly
(72.1C-58.1C)/1W = 14C/W Since the 1W figure is not a measurement of actual power going into the SoC, take the value with a bucket of salt. Likely it is at the input to the entire Pi, before any power supply regulators.
An excellent example of the modern “f**k it, ship it” philosophy.
I’d say it’s more to do with the Pi people being a small organization, albeit one with good resources. That they get it out at all is amazing, and that they fix things afterwards is a HUGE bonus.
Not really. Product was fully operational from the beginning and now it become even better, free of charge.
The primary design goal of the Pi project is price. Not heat, speed, power, none of that. It’s goal was to produce boards at a price point.
The least they could do is put the SOC on the other side of the board, so it would be easier to heatsink when using the expansion connector on top.
Ditto the Beaglebone AI, which now runs so hot it needs a heatsink too. Oy vey.
Probably would make routing harder.
I would say solder the 40-pin connector from the other side, and change those two flat cable connectors to 90 degree ones, and if possible move and align them to the borders.
Even so, most of these “software fixes” seem like those for the intel security problems : you fix the problem, but decreases the performance.