In the video game Metro 2033 and its subsequent sequels, players fight their way through a post-apocalyptic version of Russia using improvised weapons and tools cobbled together from the sort of bits and bobs the survivors of a nuclear war might be able to scavenge from the rubble. One of the most useful devices in the game is known as the “Universal Charger”: a hand-operated dynamo that the player must use periodically recharge their electrical devices.
Being a fan of the series, [Nikola Petrov] wanted to build his own version of the Metro 2033 charger; but rather than going for an exact screen replica, he decided to explore the mechanism itself and see if he could 3D print a functional device.
As demonstrated in the video after the break, his charger manages to produce enough energy to light an LED on each squeeze of the trigger. Though if we were packing our gear to go fight mutated beasties in alternate-future Moscow, we might look for something with a bit more kick.
Beyond the 3D printed parts, the charger uses a couple short pieces of 8 mm rod, a NEMA 17 stepper motor, and a one-way bearing that’s usually used for pull starting small gasolene engines.
Interestingly, [Nikola Petrov] is no stranger to 3D printed electrical generation. If you’re interested in getting some real power out of a NEMA 17 stepper, his fantastic printed wind turbine is a must-see.
2 thoughts on “3D Printed Metro Charger Ready For The Wasteland”
Hand cranked dynamos seemed to be popular in USSR pre-apocalypse, though one could regard the revolution or subsequent Stalinism as pretty apocalyptic in effect, resulting in sparse commodity dry cell supplies, hence the popularity of these as flashlights. I guess you don’t come across that many in North America, where in the 70s they might have been a few imported as novelties for token trade. They seem to be somewhat available used, if you get past all the “rare, rare, rare” and “I know what I’ve got” and probably more plentiful in the former communist countries. Anyway, this one is near identical to one I picked up a whil back https://youtu.be/13gU_3dXfkI Though I don’t know if I’d call it tactical, they’d hear you coming a mile off with the whirrr whirrr whirrr noise you’d be making. Gives you a view of what you’d expect to find in one for modification. Seeing the AC waveform come out of it though, if you were modernising it as a flashlight you’d maybe want to stick 4 LEDs in a bridge rectifier configuration to make the most out of your output. Probably pretty easy to find some module or IC that will take a somewhat variable output and give you a nice clean and steady 5.1 V or so for USB charging.
Here in the west we’ve had similar devices as products, I have a Totes Weatherworks emergency cell charger kit with various adapters, I keep meaning to get round to splicing something a bit more modern than mini USB to one of the less useful adapters like micro USB at least.
Something that utilizes our walking motion.