These Lessons Were Learned In Enclosure Design, But Go Far Beyond

[Foaly] has been hard at work making an open-source long range camera remote, and recently shared a deeply thoughtful post about how it is never too early to consider all aspects of design, lest it cost you in the end. It all started with designing an enclosure for a working prototype, and it led to redesigning the PCB from scratch. That took a lot of guts, and we recommend you make some time to click that link and read up on what he shared. You’ll either learn some valuable tips, or just enjoy nodding sagely as he confirms things you already know. It’s win-win.
The project in question is Silver, and calling it a camera remote is selling it a bit short. In any case, [Foaly] had a perfectly serviceable set of prototypes and needed a small batch of enclosures. So far so normal, but in the process of designing possible solutions, [Foaly] ran into a sure-fire sign that a project is in trouble: problems cropping up everywhere, and in general everything just seeming harder than it should be. Holding the mounting-hole-free PCB securely never seemed quite right. Buttons were awkward to reach, ill-proportioned, and didn’t feel good to use. The OLED screen’s component was physically centered, but the display was off-center which looked wrong no matter how the lines of the bezel were sculpted. The PCB was a tidy rectangle, but the display ended up a bit small and enclosures always looked bulky by the time everything was accounted for. The best effort is shown here, and it just didn’t satisfy.
[Foaly] says the real problem was that he designed the electronics and did the layout while giving some thought (but not much thought) to their eventual integration into a case. This isn’t necessarily a problem for a one-off, but from a product design perspective it led to so many problems that it was better to start over, this time being mindful of how everything integrates right from the start: the layout, the components, the mechanical bits, the assembly, and the ultimate user experience. The end result is wonderful, and we’re delighted [Foaly] took the time to document his findings.
Enclosure design is a big deal and there are many different ways to go about it. For a more unique spin, be sure to check out our how-to make enclosures from the PCBs themselves. For a primer on more traditional enclosure manufacture and design, take a few minutes to familiarize yourself with injection molding.
Excellent write-up and a professional-looking product
After burning my fingers once with this problem, I now starts with the enclosure after the first proof of concept. Finding the right enclosure is very tedious to say the least. Waterproof or not, sturdy, easy to make holes in, fastening ways. A lot to search out. Now I have settled on a few readily available case types an made some pcb templates in kicad to get me started.
First, the new design is really nice. Second, here’s the thing: designing for absolutely the smallest PCB you can is ALWAYS a bad idea. Why? Because if you have to change any components due to supply issues or for any other reason, you don’t have any room left. If you don’t even have room for mounting holes, you’d better at least have a solid idea of how it’s going to be supported. And then, when you have two designs you have to do – the housing and the circuit board – and one of those is expensive and involves some turnaround time, why would you NOT 3d-print at least a mock-up of the case, first, to get a feel for how it will be used? So, yeah, I’m the guy nodding sagely.
Learned from hard experience! I used to (still do, sometimes) design boards as small as possible. Because I’m
cheapthrifty? But then I end up forgetting mounting holes or whatever and hot-gluing them in place. File to fit, paint to cover…
Great surprise to wake up to, thank you Donald!
As it happens, I just received 20 pcbs that I plan to offer to interested users (see the project log on .io : https://hackaday.io/project/167218-silver). I “just” need to stop trying to perfect the manufacturing process for the case and make the 20 cases for them. Surely this won’t take long. Probably.