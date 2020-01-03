Hackaday Podcast 048: Truly Trustworthy Hardware, Glowing Uranium Marbles, Bitstreaming The USB, Chaos Of Congress

Hackaday editors Elliot WIlliams and Mike Szczys kick off the first podcast of the new year. Elliot just got home from Chaos Communications Congress (36c3) with a ton of great stories, and he showed off his electric cargo carrier build while he was there. We recount some of the most interesting hacks of the past few weeks, such as 3D-printed molds for making your own paper-pulp objects, a rudimentary digital camera sensor built by hand, a tattoo-removal laser turned welder, and desktop-artillery that’s delivered in greeting-card format.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (69 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 048 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Hackaday’s 36C3 Articles
- Honoring Chuck Peddle; Father Of The 6502 And The Chips That Went With It
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- 3D Printing Paper — Sort Of
- 194 LED Ball Is Free-Form Soldering On Another Level
- VGA Signal In A Browser Window, Thanks To Reverse Engineering
- 36C3: Open Source Is Insufficient To Solve Trust Problems In Hardware
- Roll The Bones Chernobyl Style
- Image Sensor From Discrete Parts Delivers Glorious 1-Kilopixel Images
- Alex’s Tiny LED Matrices
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- Ask Hackaday: How Do You Keep The 3D Printer From Becoming EWaste
- 2019: As The Hardware World Turns
- Greg Davil’s FPGA Designs (OrangeCrab and ArcticKoala)
- Mozilla’s Deep Speech implementation