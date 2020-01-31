Hackaday Podcast 052: Shorting Components, Printing Typewriter Balls, Taking Minimal Time Lapse, And Building A Makerspace Movie Prop

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys recap a great week in hardware hacking. There’s perfection in the air as clever 3D-printing turns a button and LED matrix into an aesthetically awesome home automation display. Take a crash course in RF modulation types to use on your next project. Did you know the DB-9 connector is actually a DE-9? Building your own underwater ROV tether isn’t as simple as it sounds. And Elliot found a treasure trove of zero-ohm jumpers in chip packages — what the heck are these things for?
Episode 052 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Hackaday Belgrade Early Bird Tickets On Sale Right Now
- Mike got a CS32F103 on his Bluepill
- Elliot discovered Zero Ohm PCB Jumpers
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Flicker Detector Lets You Hear What You Can’t See
- The Options For Low Cost ROV Tethers
- Stylish Thermometer Is DIY Hardware Perfection
- Can You Help 3D Print A Selectric Ball?
- ESP32-Cam Does Time Lapse
- ESP32 Serial Interface Modernizes Old Equipment
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks: