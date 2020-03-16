In these troubled times, when a trip to the grocery store could turn into a brawl over toilet paper, you might be inclined to build yourself a low-cost electroshock weapon. Or at least, that’s what [Alex Zidros] did. We don’t necessarily recommend you follow in his footsteps, and we’re certainly not advocating testing it on a loved one. We just bring you this information, you have to decide what you do with it.
So what does it take to build an improvised stun gun? Not a whole lot, it turns out. As you might have guessed, the star of the show is a high voltage transformer which supposedly puts out 400 kV. Just looking at it (and the price) we’re going to go out on a limb and say the performance specs are way overrated, but in this case that might actually be a good thing.
Beyond the transformer, there’s a simple 9 V battery holder and electrodes made from the prongs of a hacked up travel adapter. To deliver the lightning, [Alex] is using a pink arcade button. Just because you might be fighting for your life doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun, right? Everything is packed into a simple 3D printed enclosure, but you could easily replace that with any suitably sized box. Something made out of wood might be a good idea, considering.
If you’d like to see another person shocked by a cobbled together high-voltage weapon, and potentially even learn something in the process, check out the “tutorial” video [Mehdi Sadaghdar] did back in 2014. We did mention you definitely shouldn’t do this at home, right?
6 thoughts on “A DIY Stun Gun You Probably Shouldn’t Build”
Why would wood be better? Wood isn’t a better electrical insulator than most plastics, it’s just as flammable as common FDM plastics if not more so, it can become water-logged and hence very much more conductive than plastic…
I do have pretty sweaty hands…
It probably wouldn’t be made out of ~2 mm thick wood though. Plus I’ve never seen wood sag and warp from the heat of electronics.
There isn’t going to be any heat. This thing is going to be operated for about 2-3 seconds and then the angry person you zapped will take it away and stomp on it, then you.
To help you figure this out, print a trivet out of ABS and PLA, then make one out of wood, and see which leaves a gloopy mess on the bottom of your pans.
20 years ago you could ask for empty disposable cameras and remove the guts. It wasn’t 400kV, but the flash exciter output was nice and zesty.