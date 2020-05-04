Measure The Speed Of A Speeding Bullet

In the study of ballistics, you can do very little without knowing the velocity of a projectile. Whether you need to hit a target at over a mile, check if a paintball gun is safe for opposing players, or photograph high-velocity objects, you need a way to measure that velocity. [td0g] enjoys the challenge of photographing bullets impacts, and has created an open-source ballistic chronograph to help achieve this.
[td0g]’s design makes use of two light gates spaced some distance apart, and the time that an object takes to travel between the two is measured and used to calculate velocity. Most commercial ballistic chronographs also work in this way. [td0g] created the light gates using pairs of infrared photodiodes and LEDs. When there is a sudden dip in the amount of light received by the photodiode, the Arduino control circuit knows that an object has passed between the photodiode and LEDs and triggers the timer. An LCD shield on the Arduino is used to control the software and display velocity. As you probably guessed, clock accuracy is very important for such time measurements, and [td0g] demonstrates a simple technique using a smartphone metronome app to manually calibrate the clock to acceptable accuracy for his purposes.
This is the second such chronograph that [td0g] has built, and he changed the frame to be mostly 3D printed for easier construction, and upgraded the sensor boards to custom PCBs instead of the perfboard. If you want to build your own, all the design files are up on Github, and the light gate sensors should be for sale on Tindie soon. He has successfully used the rig to measure various projectiles ranging from 100m/s (paintball) to 875 m/s (rifle bullet). With a high power rifle, the chronograph needs to be at least 2 m from the muzzle to avoid damage or false readings from the muzzle blast, which also means the careful aim is required to put the bullet through the sensing area, without killing the chronograph in the process.
Getting the shutter to trigger at just the right moment is probably the biggest challenge of high speed photography. We’ve a number of different triggers, including for water balloon photography, and a laser for droplets.
12 thoughts on “Measure The Speed Of A Speeding Bullet”
Is that really a rifle bullet? Looks like an airgun pellet to me…
I should have remembered my RIF.ORG: went to his page, yup – Mach 2 is about 2250 fps. NOT an airgun pellet! :P
Yes, but I’m not sure that is a photo taken with his rig. Looks like a stock photo the Hackaday writer found someplace — but who knows.
From Tyler Gerristen’s (aka tyguy89, aka td0g aka the creator of the Ballistic Chronograph MK2) Flickr Album named “High Speed Glass Photography”:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/tyguy89/46935704945/in/album-72157671494823495/
.22LR is technically a rifle bullet, it’s right there in the name. Just a little tiny one.
Years ago I worked in the film business, and we had to shoot a close-up shot of a bullet coming out of a revolver.
We played with all kind of neat cameras that had spinning prisms instead of shutters and could crank at 10,000 fps. It was cool, but the short exposures, slow optical systems and high grain of the 16mm stock needed for the fastest cameras didn’t give us the image we wanted.
Then someone realized that we could remove the powder from the cartridge, turn down the bullet for a looser fit in the barrel, and fire the gun using just the primer.
The muzzle velocity dropped from 900+ FPS to something probably around 50 or so, and that allowed us to shoot with a conventional 35mm high speed camera. On the second try we added a bit of flash powder for effect. Looked great, especially with the burning gas leaking past the undersized bullet, and nobody could figure how we got such crisp, clear images of such a fast event.
For anyone trying this, be careful. He just described a squib load, and those are famous for lodging the bullet in the barrel. Fire another round behind the stuck bullet, and your barrel undergoes a Rapid Unplanned Disassembly.
That said, that’s a brilliant trick for getting a difficult shot.
Good point. We were particularly careful about that and, as is usual on a film shoot using actual firearms, had an assigned “armorer” on set whose only function is to carefully attend to the weapon while everyone’s attention is elsewhere.
I should have mentioned that caveat in my post.
Couldn’t you use a modified scale attached to a target to measure the impact force and then, using the known weight of the bullet, calculate the impact velocity? You know use the force? (Check the date.)
Perhaps but I’d expect bullets with differing constructions to have a different impact vs time curve. A frangible bullet might be very different from a conventional hollow point vs a simple lead wadcutter in how much force you measure. Short of another calibration method I don’t know how to come up with a proper compensation factor.
If you want to measure velocity downrange then a technique similar to the chrono above can be used. You just need to swap out the sensors. Some people have used microphones for supersonic rounds. I’ve used aluminum foil. Two sheets separated by a thin foam insulator makes an (open switch) target. As the bullet (conductive) passes through it, the sheets are shorted together, ie – a closed switch. Put 2 such sensors a known distance apart and you’ve got a big fat downrange chrono. You will have to replace the sensors on a regular basis though.
Extra credit if you use a 555 timer ! :)
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ballistic_pendulum
>Unlike other methods of measuring the speed of a bullet, the basic calculations for a ballistic pendulum do not require any measurement of time, but rely only on measures of mass and distance.
Thick catalogues make great bullet absorbers. Or a years worth of National Geographic Magazines stacked together.. As with plywood, or 2X4’s, it’s important to move the target after every shot. A bullet chasing the same hole can bounce back out. For Supersonic projectiles (.22LR is in that class), there is a really neat trick, that avoids calculating timing. All supersonic projectiles are preceded by a bow shock. A piezo element can be placed to capture the bow shock and use that to trigger a strobe.