Who hasn’t dreamed of pulling together some gadget in their garage and turning it into a big business? Of course, most gadgets today have a CPU in them, and Arm CPUs power just about any kind of embedded device you can think of. If you just want to use a chip, that’s easy. You buy them from a licensee and you use their tools for development. But if you want to integrate ARM’s devices into your own chips, that’s a different story. You have to pay fees, buy tools, and pay licenses on each chip you produce. Until now. Arm’s flexible access for startups program will let you apply to get all of that free.
To qualify, you have to be an “early stage silicon startup with limited funding.” Normally, flexible access costs about $75,000 to $200,000 a year and that doesn’t cover your license fees and royalties. The plan offered to qualifying startups is the $75,000 package, but that still includes access to nearly all Arm products, technical support, a few introductory training credits, and development tools. After your first tape-out, though, it looks as though you’ll have to pony up.
Granted, we aren’t sure how many people are going to start a fabless silicon startup, but if you are, this is pretty big news. Not only is it a big cost savings, but you can do things that would be hard to do without this level of access. For example, it would be easy to try one CPU core and then decide later go to a larger or smaller CPU since you have access to nearly all the product lines.
We can’t help but think, though, that this is probably in response from pressure from the open source CPU movement. Of course, it makes sense for Arm, too. They want to make their money from royalties on things that sell hundreds of thousands, not from your dorm room prototype.
So you can take your pick, get started with Arm for free and pay later, or pick up RISC V and see how far that takes you. This project might give you some RISC V inspiration.
7 thoughts on “Arm Gives Gift To Startups: Zero Cost”
This is an ultimately-futile effort to head off Risc V.
I do not even have words to express how much I disagree. RISC-V is a joke. Literally nobody is shipping it, the ISA is still in the air. Maybe in 10 years it will matter.
That’s because the Vector-V open stereo-GPU module integration is not public yet.
Both ARM64 and NVIDIA hear the footsteps of a new giant in the distance with register level dual-ported memory access, and a full regression tested rendering pipeline. The Media codecs are still not free though… meh… I’d wait anyway given most of ARM’s advanced features are turned off by default in order to get a reliable OS.
My toys are better than yours… I’d still use the 8086 or 6502 core if I could. =P
I’m trying to picture a modern day 4GHz 6502 cycling through it’s 16-bit address space (64KiB) or the a modern 8086 cycling through its 20-bit address space (1MiB).
Either CPU would need some major tweaks to their ISA to be able to “just” display web pages (Some pages can use nearly half a megabyte or more on a single animated image https://hackaday.com/2020/04/24/automate-your-xbox/ I’ve even seen others on this site in the past that used 22 MiB on an animated image ).
And I agree ARM are fearful of RISC-V. If RISC-V should be able to work well in the server space, mobile space and embedded space. A lot of the design decisions are
The above move to me is that ARM holdings want people to invest large chunks of time into using ARM, that psychologically makes it harder to do a full u-turn at a later date to go design a different non-ARM core. At this exact moment in time ARM has more spit and polish on their product, but they have made at least one bad decision in ARM v8, it does not include a compressed instruction format.
Sorry I clicked on post without reading it back first and left half a sentence hanging
…. A lot of the design decisions are genius in RISC-V, anyone who has read “The RISC-V Instruction Set Manual”, where they point out why the decisions were made, will be impressed.
Some Chinese chips are being made and sent worldwide, that might not count as “shipped” but we know how it goes from there with ESP8266.
The title should have been “ARM baits startups”!