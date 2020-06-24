Intel Says Nanowire And NanoRibbon In Volume In Five Years

Intel’s CTO says the company will eventually abandon CMOS technology that has been a staple of IC fabrication for decades. The replacement? Nanowire and nanoribbon structures. In traditional IC fabrication, FETs form by doping a portion of the silicon die and then depositing a gate structure on top of an insulating layer parallel to the surface of the die. FinFET structures started appearing about a decade ago, in which the transistor channel rises above the die surface and the gate wraps around these raised “fins.” These transistors are faster and have a higher current capacity than comparable CMOS devices.
However, the pressure of producing more and more sophisticated ICs will drive the move away from even the FinFET. By creating the channel in multiple flat sheets or multiple wires the gate can surround the channel on all sides leading to even better performance. It also allows finer tuning of the transistor characteristics.
Of course, another goal of these nanostructures is density. With the fin topology, one section of the channel remains bound to the die. With the nanoribbon or wire structure, it as if the fin is floating and this allows the gate to surround the channel.
We’ve seen a lot of work on nanowires lately. New structures and new materials will lead to devices that far exceed the performance of what we have today.
Now if only they could avoid side-channel attacks.
Pretty much never gonna happen if we want the maximum amount of performance squeezed out of a given chunk of silicon. There’s so many timing-based tricks to exploit that are physically and fundamentally vulnerable to listening in from somewhere else on the die. I dunno if the people who demand security will ever economically outweigh those who demand a bit more out of a benchmark. At least not until side channel attacks start affecting more people’s daily lives. Most users and most dollars just want a few more fps or a shorter processing time on some other intensive computation. It’s a trade-off. But I do generally side with you and wish there were more options aside from a really expensive POWER9 workstation which comes with a whole host of its own problems in real-world professional applications.
So I get the idea that it’s gonna be all fine and dandy in the lab, but when they actually do something more than a toy tester, they’ll have a few million transistors in there and go “whoops, substrate ain’t sucking the heat out like it does when we lay them flat” then end up depositing more insulator on top, then getting all the thermal noise problems back, then having to raise power a tad to compensate, and then having horrible thermals again/still. Maybe they’ll end up sticking those thermal cavity LEDs on them, need lightpipes to cool your CPU instead of heatpipes.
Hey, breakthroughs are never easy. But it’s not like it’ll be the first two steps forward/one step back situation that eventually gets there and takes over. Sometimes realistic expectations are just a march into the grave.
Now to see if this is actually gonna materialize in 2025, or if it’ll still be 5 years out.