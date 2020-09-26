Sometimes, projects are borne out of neccessity; a fix for a problem that needs to be solved. Other times, they’re done just for the love of creation and experimentation. [ultraembedded]’s FPGAmp media player falls under the latter, and served as a great learning experience along the way.
The aim of FPGAmp is to play back a variety of media files on the Arty A7 development board, basedd around the Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA. Capable of playing back MJPEG video at 800 x 600 resolution and 25 fps, it’s also able to play back MP3s as well for stereo audio. Demonstrating the device on Twitter, [ultraembedded] notes that the method of using an LED to do SPDIF optical audio output isn’t legit, but does work. A later update switches to using a dedicated audio output board with the Arty A7 platform, featuring an excellent song from The Cardigans.
Using a RISC V processor core and a hardware JPEG decoder, we imagine [ultraembedded] really sharpened their FPGA skills with this project. Particularly in the wake of the sale of ARM to NVIDIA, RISC V continues to gain relevance in the hardware community. We were lucky enough to feature a keynote at last year’s Supercon, with Megan Wachs speaking on the technology. Video after the break.
Thanks to the #LVGL user interface library, my @DigilentInc #ArtyA7 #FPGA based media player project is now looking half decent. Plays 800×600 25fps video, MP3's and JPEG stills. All RTL and firmware sources now available on Github: https://t.co/TTG7huzyZW pic.twitter.com/6UWy2UXOfW
— ultraembedded (@ultraembedded) September 20, 2020
One thought on “An FPGA Video Player Built Just For Fun”
I think you misinterpreted the Twitter “via an LED” comment about the SPDIF implementation. He’s not saying it was not legit. SPDIF had two specified physical interfaces, coaxial cable via RCA connector, or optical via TOSLINK. TOSLINK itself is pretty sketchy, in that it did NOT use laser diodes, but LEDs. The bit rate was low enough that lasers were neither necessary nor helpful. So while many people assumed that “fiber-optic” meant laser, it just wasn’t the case. TOSLINK was just a marketing ploy to make people think they were getting something cutting-edge, but really the only advantage over coaxial was that with the optical connection you get isolation, so no possibility of ground loops. The comment “via an LED” just meant that he did this with an optical interface rather than coaxial.