We weren’t surprised to learn that Braille tools are quite expensive. But it’s interesting to hear that there’s another class of tools altogether, and they are very cheap and imprecise. In devising the Braille Embossing Experience, aka BEE, [alatorre] sought to find an open-source middle ground. We think they succeeded marvelously.
Another surprising thing — while handheld embossers do exist, there is no system for filling out an A4 sheet of paper, say, to write a letter.
For Braille to be readable, the characters and lines must be properly spaced, and this requires some kind of moveable type-like device to correctly register the characters onto paper. BEE fills this void as well. The amazing thing is, there’s not much more to it than a marked-up piece of aluminum and some clever 3D printing.
There are two parts to this system — the positioning rail, which includes a landing box for the embosser with six holes in the bottom. The other part is a pair of embossers, one for letters A-M, and another for letters N-Z. To use BEE, just slide the rail to the right and start embossing letters right to left, then flip the paper over when finished.
Need to create something more permanent? Make a Braille PCB.
3 thoughts on “DIY Braille Embosser Is Really Impressive”
So you’re saying it left a good impression on you?
If it had a second wheel that’s identical but rotated 180 degrees and exposed on the top instead of the bottom, could that work as an indicator of the current letter for a blind user?
It’d also probably be better if the wheel had detents, both for ensuring correct alignment but also letting the user know how many letters they’ve clicked past without having to see it.
I once bought a Braille typewriter (the Perkins Brailler) at a thrift store. Clever device with only 7 keys – one for each dot position and one for moving to the next position. Could be used by a sighted or sightless person and there was no ribbon to dry out!