Hackaday Podcast 096: Diaphragm Engine, DIY Dish Washer, Forgotten Soviet Computers, And A Starlink Teardown

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys discuss the latest and greatest in geeky goodness. This week we saw a Soviet time capsule come to light with the discovery of a computer lab from a building abandoned in the 1990’s. A two-cycle compressed air engine shatters our expectations of what is involved in RC aircraft design. There’s a new toolkit for wireless hacking on the scene in the form of a revitalized HackRF PortaPack firmware fork. And what goes into dishwasher design? Find out in this exciting episode.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download (55 MB)

Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:

Episode 096 Show Notes:

New This Week:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: