Human ears are capable of perceiving frequencies from roughly 20 Hz up to 20 kHz, at least when new. Correspondingly, our audio hardware is designed more or less to target these frequencies. However, there’s often a little extra capability at the upper edges, which [Jacek] shows can be exploited to exfiltrate data.
The hack takes advantage of the fact that most computers can run their soundcards at a sample rate of up to 48 kHz, which thanks to the Nyquist theorem means they can output frequencies up to around 24 kHz — still outside the range of human hearing. Computers and laptops often use small speaker drivers too, which are able to readily generate sound at this frequency. Through the use of a simple Linux shell script, [Jacek] is able to have a laptop output Morse code over ultrasound, and pick it up with nothing more than a laptop’s internal microphone at up to 20 meters away.
[Jacek] enjoys exploring alternative data exfiltration methods; he’s previously experimented with Ethernet leaks on the Raspberry Pi. Of course, with any airgap attack, the real challenge is often getting the remote machine to run the exfiltration script when there’s no existing remote admin access to be had. Video after the break.
6 thoughts on “Leaking Data By Ultrasound”
Also a problem: internal speakers are typically not capable of producing these high frequencies.
So this raises the question: what is the highest frequency that internal laptop speakers can generally produce?
Plenty high, they’re very tiny speakers with low moving mass. I know that the little speakers in my Toshiba Satellite 490 could go up to 19khz – i don’t know if they went any higher or not, but i couldn’t hear that.
My phone’s speaker does 17khz, i can still hear that, but only with one of my ears.
I’ve been using my phone as a tiny test transmitter for a receiver for SAQ Grimeton. The tiny 17,2khz signal radiated by the phone’s speaker can be picked up from 2 meters away, but i still need to improve the receiver a lot.
My phone’s speaker might go higher, but over 15 years, a few festivals and numerous bar shfits later, my ears are slowly starting to get less sensitive to high frequencies.
“they can output frequencies up to around 24 kHz” I think you mean sample and decode signals up to that frequency.
Depending on the cut off frequency of the anti-aliasing filter, with 48khz sample rate they’ll be able to output signals up to 20 to 24khz. 44khz ones often go to 20khz, so 48khz ones will likely go just a bit higher.