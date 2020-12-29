SD cards have long been a favorite with microcontroller hobbyists. Cheap, readily available, and easily interfaced, they remain a staple for small projects that need to store a lot of data. Now, they’re available in chip form! These are known as SD NAND parts that emulate the SD card interface itself.
[LadyAda] recently gave them a test-drive after spotting a tweet from [Greg Davill] (who we’re familiar with thanks to his excellent LED cubes). The devices are manufactured by XTX Technology and available from LCSC in a range of 1, 2, 4, and 8 GB sizes. [Ivan Grokhotkov] also illuminated a similar device from another maker in a reply to [Greg’s] original tweet, so there may be more sources out there.
These chips come in standard LGA8 surface mount package and can be easily soldered to a board, offering mechanical and manufacturing benefits versus using a normal SD or microSD card in a slot-type connector. Also, unlike other SMD flash memory parts, they handle all the file system details and wear levelling for you! With the inflation of SD card sizes, it’s also difficult to find these on the shelf in normal cards these days.
[Adafruit] plan to have a breakout for these parts out soon with a level shifter included for ease of use. We can imagine these chips finding their way into all manner of datalogger projects, since they can be ordered with other parts and permanently soldered into a design. If you’ve got a particularly good idea where these chips would prove useful, sound off in the comments. Video after the break.
15 thoughts on “New Part Day: SD NAND Are Surface Mount Chips That Work Like An SD Card”
How are they different from eMMC, other than the simplified pinout?
The RPi 4 has an EEPROM. Why not stick one of these on as well?
That looks great ! however this removes one biiig advantage of discrete-removable µSD cards : you can take it and plug it into your computer to format/copy/write/edit…
Otherwise, one direct application would be with sound players/recorders such as https://wiki.dfrobot.com/DFPlayer_Mini_SKU_DFR0299
Super a sd card I cant remove and stick in my computer … How is this different than a rom with anfilesystem?
For 3 usd you can get 16-32 GByte sd cards, the lcsc linked product is 4 Gbit (512 MB) for he same price, sd card socket is around 0.15 usd. And you can change the card.
But sometimes that extra functionality causes extra “customer service” for the warranty breakers who have no skills. In these cases, it can be cheaper to pay extra for “permanence.”
Plus you get a known performance profile. I’ve ran into many name brand micro sd cards that just flat out don’t work with a product (dash cam) due to shenanigans happening behind the scenes on the internal controller. This absolutely impacts your customer service cost
So this is why Samsung & Apple charge so much more than SD prices for storage upgrades.
And the planned obsolescence when the storage wears out.
Where can you get a reliable (i.e. actually advertized size) 16Gb SD card for say “around $3”?
Actually, I’m a bit more interested in say 1/16th of that size for say 1/16th of the costs. I’ll still buy them if it doesn’t scale completely and costs say 1/8th of the price of 16G.
For embedded systems like dataloggers, 1G is already VERY big, but $10 for the smallest I can get is too expensive….
There is already a thing called eMMC which is a bit the same. Although it has more functionality than a normal sd card, the footprint is bigger
Unless you have the setup it seems like the real perk is not having to deal with eMMC’s BGA packaging.
If you do have the appropriate gear or are doing volume production eMMC is almost certainly the better bet, higher performance and a lot more vendors; but it’s nice to have the option of shoving an actual block device into what looks like pretty much exactly the same footprint and friendly solderability of a classic teeny SPI or i2c flash chip.
What will be the speed of write and read ? .. I guess it will be very slow !!
How does the power consumption of these chips compare with the standard SD cards?
A niche product as I’ve seen (micro)SD cards that are just soldered to PCBs. Depending on who is selling this, I wouldn’t be surprised if they were actually just old SD cards that were repackaged.