New Part Day: SD NAND Are Surface Mount Chips That Work Like An SD Card

SD cards have long been a favorite with microcontroller hobbyists. Cheap, readily available, and easily interfaced, they remain a staple for small projects that need to store a lot of data. Now, they’re available in chip form! These are known as SD NAND parts that emulate the SD card interface itself.

[LadyAda] recently gave them a test-drive after spotting a tweet from [Greg Davill] (who we’re familiar with thanks to his excellent LED cubes). The devices are manufactured by XTX Technology and available from LCSC in a range of 1, 2, 4, and 8 GB sizes. [Ivan Grokhotkov] also illuminated a similar device from another maker in a reply to [Greg’s] original tweet, so there may be more sources out there.

These chips come in standard LGA8 surface mount package and can be easily soldered to a board, offering mechanical and manufacturing benefits versus using a normal SD or microSD card in a slot-type connector. Also, unlike other SMD flash memory parts, they handle all the file system details and wear levelling for you! With the inflation of SD card sizes, it’s also difficult to find these on the shelf in normal cards these days.

[Adafruit] plan to have a breakout for these parts out soon with a level shifter included for ease of use. We can imagine these chips finding their way into all manner of datalogger projects, since they can be ordered with other parts and permanently soldered into a design. If you’ve got a particularly good idea where these chips would prove useful, sound off in the comments. Video after the break.

15 thoughts on “New Part Day: SD NAND Are Surface Mount Chips That Work Like An SD Card

    1. But sometimes that extra functionality causes extra “customer service” for the warranty breakers who have no skills. In these cases, it can be cheaper to pay extra for “permanence.”

      1. Plus you get a known performance profile. I’ve ran into many name brand micro sd cards that just flat out don’t work with a product (dash cam) due to shenanigans happening behind the scenes on the internal controller. This absolutely impacts your customer service cost

    4. Where can you get a reliable (i.e. actually advertized size) 16Gb SD card for say “around $3”?
      Actually, I’m a bit more interested in say 1/16th of that size for say 1/16th of the costs. I’ll still buy them if it doesn’t scale completely and costs say 1/8th of the price of 16G.

      For embedded systems like dataloggers, 1G is already VERY big, but $10 for the smallest I can get is too expensive….

    1. Unless you have the setup it seems like the real perk is not having to deal with eMMC’s BGA packaging.

      If you do have the appropriate gear or are doing volume production eMMC is almost certainly the better bet, higher performance and a lot more vendors; but it’s nice to have the option of shoving an actual block device into what looks like pretty much exactly the same footprint and friendly solderability of a classic teeny SPI or i2c flash chip.

  9. A niche product as I’ve seen (micro)SD cards that are just soldered to PCBs. Depending on who is selling this, I wouldn’t be surprised if they were actually just old SD cards that were repackaged.

