The Shell And The Microcontroller

One of the nicest amenities of interpreted programming languages is that you can test out the code that you’re developing in a shell, one line at a time, and see the results instantly. No matter how quickly your write-compile-flash cycle has gotten on the microcontroller of your choice, it’s still less fun than writing
blink_led() and having it do so right then and there. Why don’t we have that experience yet?
If you’ve used any modern scripting language on your big computer, it comes with a shell, a read-eval-print loop (REPL) in which you can interactively try out your code just about as fast as you can type it. It’s great for interactive or exploratory programming, and it’s great for newbies who can test and learn things step by step. A good REPL lets you test out your ideas line by line, essentially running a little test of your code every time you hit enter.
The obvious tradeoff for ease of development is speed. Compiled languages are almost always faster, and this is especially relevant in the constrained world of microcontrollers. Or maybe it used to be. I learned to program in an interpreted language — BASIC — on computers that were not much more powerful than a $5 microcontroller these days, and there’s a BASIC for most every micro out there. I write in Forth, which is faster and less resource intensive than BASIC, and has a very comprehensive REPL, but is admittedly an acquired taste. MicroPython has been ported over to a number of micros, and is probably a lot more familiar.
But still, developing MicroPython for your microcontroller isn’t developing on your microcontroller, and if you follow any of the guides out there, you’ll end up editing a file on your computer, uploading it to the microcontroller, and running it from within the REPL. This creates a flow that’s just about as awkward as the write-compile-flash cycle of C.
What’s missing? A good editor (or IDE?) running on the microcontroller that would let you do both your exploratory coding and record its history into a more permanent form. Imagine, for instance, a web-based MicroPython IDE served off of an ESP32, which provided both a shell for experiments and a way to copy the line you just typed into the shell into the file you’re working on. We’re very close to this being a viable idea, and it would reduce the introductory hurdles for newbies to almost nothing, while letting experienced programmers play.
Or has someone done this already? Why isn’t an interpreted introduction to microcontrollers the standard?
17 thoughts on “The Shell And The Microcontroller”
“… a web-based MicroPython IDE served off of an ESP32 …” that’s a shell of a great idea!
Great article as always, Eliot. Thank you.
Today’s microcontrollers are far more powerful than the PDP-11s or early PCs many of us programmed on. And those systems had text editors for writing programs. There’s no reason an embedded system can’t have that. You wouldn’t ship a final product with it, but for development or just hobby work, it makes sense.
So, Edlin for Arduino? (I’m only kidding! Please lower those torches and pitchforks!)
Not Edlin. TECO. :-)
Microcontrollers in general are limited when it comes to self-programming and memory mapping. They can’t do some things microprocessors can…
Getting started guide for ‘This is your development environment ‘ please
Yay, let’s squeeze a fat, resource-heavy hog of a scripting language to use with resource-limited micro. We can always use bigger one, the way the same fat, resource-heavy scripting language is used on big servers to bring the to the crawl because people are too stupid to learn programming properly.
For those who may be content with a tiny BASIC there is https://github.com/Picatout/stm8_tbi
There is an REPL and program can be saved. All is done on the board and the source text is editable. All in 80’s style. The PC is only used as a terminal. At this time it is only on NUCLEO-8S208RB board.
(beware plugin my own project).
If interested in more powerfull language you can look at my eForth (original C.H. Tang) adaptation to stm8 and stm32
https://github.com/Picatout/stm8_eForth
https://github.com/Picatout/stm32-eforth (now on blue-pill and black-pill)
You can now go with ARM processors for your Arduinos and use J-Link programmers and debuggers to delve deeper into the hardware / software debugging processes in real time. Original Atmel Arduinos for many years didn’t allow this as they lacked the physical hardware interface although you could step through things a bit in some of their software IDEs at least.
Cortex M3 and M4 chips are running at 120 MHz with the Cortex M7 such as on the Teensy 4.1 clocking in at 600 MHz. It’s been really neat to see the impressive functionality that has been added to such devices.
What’s different about the old microcomputers is that they were ram-heavy and could load programs at run time. The modern microcontrollers are designed to run a fixed program from ROM. If you want to load programs on the fly, your choices are very limited — most 8-bitters are Harvard architecture and can’t do it at all, and the machines based on Von Neumann architectures have tiny amounts of ram compared to their ROM. The only real VN 16-bitter is the MSP430, and even then you have to use the FRAM variant to get enough RAM (I got Fuzix running on one of these once). The only reasonable single-chip architecture I’ve seen for this is the ESP8266, which still has way more flash than RAM but at least it’s a decent amount of RAM.
The bigger STM32s have plenty of RAM, especially the STM32F7xx series.
https://sites.google.com/site/annexwifi/home
“RAM heavy” eyeballs ZX-80, ZX-81, Kim-1, COSMAC Elf, VIC 20 ….
What about Forth?
It’s mentioned in the article
My first thought is that any of the tiny LISPs ought to work nicely. “Write a LISP Interpreter” is a junior-year undergrad assignment in CS departments that use an ACM-like curriculum. It’s a first year assignment in SICP-based programs*, albeit written in Scheme, which is kind of like cheating. :-)
* See what I did there?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)