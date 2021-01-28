The basic test instrument suite — a bench power supply, a good multimeter and perhaps an oscilloscope — is extremely flexible, but not exactly “plug and play” when it comes to diagnosing problems with some common hardware setups. A problem with a servo driver, for example, might be easy enough to sort of with a scope, but setting everything up to see what’s going on with the PWM signal takes some time.
There’s got to be a better way to diagnose hobby electronics woes, and if [Bob Alexander] has his way, his “Logic Meter”, or something very close to it, will be the next must-have bench tool. The Logic Meter combines some of the functionality of an oscilloscope and a logic analyzer into a handy instrument that’s as easy to use as a multimeter. The Logic Meter’s probes connect to logic-level signals in a circuit and can be set up to capture or send serial data, either directly to or from a UART or via an SPI bus connection. There are also functions for testing servos and similar devices with a configurable PWM output. [Bob] rounds out the functionality with a GPS simulator and a simple logic analyzer, plus some utility functions.
The beauty part of the Logic Meter is that [Bob] has left where it goes next largely up to the community. He’s got a GitHub repo with details on the PIC32-based hardware, and the video below makes it clear that this is just a jumping-off point to further work that he hopes results in a commercial version of the Logic Meter. That’s a refreshing attitude, and we hope it pays off; from the look of a few of [Bob]’s retrocomputing makeovers, something like the Logic Meter could come in pretty handy.
6 thoughts on “Logic Meter Makes Aims To Make Hobby Electronics Troubleshooting Easier”
A great multi-function instrument. With high speed microcontrollers, FPGAs, wireless connectivity and low cost LCDs, I would expect a few similar products to emerge. At the right price, they may even give the traditional multimeter some market competition.
This is freaking AWESOME! WELL DONE!
It could benefit from a rotary encoder to set values on the display. (servo value, PWM freq.)
A function generator could be a neat extra feature and a frequency counter.
Keysight? Tektronix? Are you listening?
Here I would actually say that Rigol’s scopes like the 1054Z and the like are fairly competent.
Since if you want a PWM measurement, then just set the correct trigger level (anywhere within the signal of interest) and then push the horizontal measurement button and then PWM, done…
Frequency, peak to peak and numerous other common measurements is equally trivially reached.
And the case is fairly similar on a fair few other scopes.
But I have to say that a device like this aiming at both providing logic analysis, but also the ability to generate logic signals is an interesting device.
It would be nice to see it have some scripting and GPIO capability, doesn’t have to be many inputs/outputs, 8 of each goes a long way, though preferably it should have more than 8 for also being able to have a clock in/out and bus state information too, so maybe 12-18 each. (For adequate scripting ability it might though need more buttons on its interface.)
Another reasonable thing would be if it stated measurements in both time and frequency. (Doing the conversion in one’s head is prone to being an order of a magnitude incorrect if one isn’t careful…) Or time and % for pulse width on PWM signals.
For general digital signals, it could also be interesting to have it measure pulse length jitter on individual pulses, or be able to statistically bin it over time, since such can be indicative of problems, usually unwanted race conditions of varying lengths. (One of those hard to measure things to be fair, since the problem can be very infrequent…)
Would also be useful with a simple event counter. And some simple wizard for basic digital signal out. Like simple clock generation, crude “hardcoded” patterns and counters. (With the above mentioned scripting, the sky is the limit, or rather, the scripting ability and performance of the device is the limit. But scripts shouldn’t replace all trivial tasks.)
TBD position, I like that, I’d switch to that position and wait for the screen to display the problem!
B^)
I like dedicated instruments, and this is a really cool project. In terms of existing similar products Picoscopes are a thing, and I would call them an engineer’s dream for sure, cheap cheap cheap, and really useful.
