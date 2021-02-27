Once a discarded relic, over the years the humble vacuum tube has been rehabilitated in the arena of specialist audio. There are plenty of tube amplifiers now being manufactured, with a popular choice being headphone amplifiers that use a tube as a gain stage followed by an op-amp as a buffer with a low impedance output. This forms the basis of [Ratti3]’s amplifier, but with the added interest of a battery supply and a Bluetooth connection.
The tube circuit is a very conventional anode follower using an EF95 pentode. This provides plenty of gain and of course that “valve sound” beloved of audio enthusiasts, but suffers from an output impedance too high to drive a set of headphones. An NE5532 steps in for the op-amp buffer role, making for a very simple circuit. Power comes from a set of four 18650 Lithium-Ion cells with associated charger and balance boards, while a little switching boost converter provides the 100 volt HT for the tubes.
We’ve visited this type of amplifier before with a similar but much more rough-around-the-edges Chinese version. That had some astonishingly cheap Chinese tubes, but if we’re seeking better components it’s interesting to know just who makes tubes these days.
2 thoughts on “A Very Modern Tube Headphone Amplifier”
The guaranteed output short-circuit current of a 5532 opamp is 10 milliamps. If you have some magical 1000 ohm headphones it could be OK. The 5532 is not intended as a headphone driver and is not suitable for common 32-ohm headphones. This is why tube circuits use output transformers.
10 mA will produce in excess of 100 dBa out of typical earphones. How much current would you recommend the device be capable of putting out?
