Printing Yoda Heads: Re-Makers Riffing!

We had a comment recently from a nasty little troll (gasp! on the Internet!). The claim was that most makers are really just “copiers” because they’re not doing original work, whatever that would mean, but instead just re-making projects that other people have already done. People who print other peoples’ 3D models, or use other peoples’ hardware or software modules are necessarily not being creative. Debunking a cheap troll isn’t enough because, on deeper reflection, I’m guilty of the same generic sentiment; that feeling that copying other people’s work isn’t as worthy as making your own. And I think that’s wrong!
In the 3D printing world in particular, I’m guilty of dismissively classifying projects as “Yoda Heads”. About ten years ago, [chylld] uploaded a clean, high-res model of Yoda to Thingiverse, and everyone printed it out. Heck, my wife still has hers on her desk; and alone this is proof that straight-up copying has worth, because it made a sweet little gift. After a while, Yoda gave way to Baby Groots, and strangely enough we’re back to Yoda again, but it’s Baby Yoda now.
Does filling the world with more Yoda Heads, vomiting toothpaste or not, further creativity? I’d argue it does. It’s actually a moderately difficult print — those spindly little ears present an overhang challenge that’ll definitely help you calibrate your cooling, or force you to learn something about supports. Pushing your limits in 3D printing teaches you about the tool and what possibilities it presents. Mastering a tool is an important step toward using it creatively. And then there’s “riffing”.
Jazz musicians don’t just get up and play improvisational solos that come magically into their heads. They’ve spent hours in the shed, copying the ways that other players have interpreted the classics. Which is to say, they become creative through copying. Transcendental, inspirational, original moments come about through hours and hours of filtering other peoples’ work through your fingers, ears, and lips until it becomes a part of you and eventually bubbles up through your musical sensibility.
The same goes for any “derivative” project. We just covered a tuning-fork-based clock that was a remake of a previous incarnation, but in the process of re-making, it morphed a little bit into something more aesthetically post-apocalyptic. We’ve seen possibly a million word clock builds, but [t0mg]’s version this one is beautifully laser-etched into paint on the back side of glass, and made me think that you could do the same with the coating on the back side of a mirror. Riffing. I could go on for hours.
So maybe it’s not as sexy to re-make someone else’s project, but it can be tremendously valuable. It’s how we learn tools, how we increase our creative vocabulary, and it gives us a chance to explore something cool that someone else has done from the inside out. Copying should be seen as essential skill-building, despite our cultural prejudices against it. Go out and print yourself some Yoda Heads (metaphorically) without shame!
16 thoughts on “Printing Yoda Heads: Re-Makers Riffing!”
If the only way to be creative is to be the only one with the idea, we’d likely still have square wheels because round wheels are a derivative work.
To the troll, I say this:
If you are unhappy about the works being submitted to hackaday, or any other publication, submissions are free. We need to see all of your individual, creative ideas that don’t derive anything from anyone else. The only way forward is to follow your own complaint. Show us how terrible we as a collective are contrasted to your great abilities.
Even square wheels are useful to learn something:
You don’t have to take a Sith stand on this.
In software, you can ask to use code and make it better, for your purpose. And please share that too, it makes the whole bigger and better.
But even with printable models, there is sometimes lots of room for improvement, simply because you see a different fit to it.
The idea is that when you share things, other people can use it. Use it they way they like. You don’t have to dictate what is an orginal idea to them, that would kind of defy the purpose of sharing.
If you are just downloading someone’s STL file and printing it, then I tend to agree, you aren’t being creative, though there is certainly nothing wrong with that, just give credit where credit is due. ” found Fred’s great design and printed a copy”.
And now I think of sewing. Many people start with a pattern and use it to cut material and sew a garment. But I give a seamstress (or seamster) credit for creativity because there is craftsmanship involved and hands on work and skill involved even sewing to someone elses pattern.
In the case of 3D printing, there is not a lot of skill and craftsmanship if you are just printing other peoples designs.
I believe you missed the bit in the article mentioning printing other creators difficult prints help you dial in your printer/print settings.
I would label this the ‘photography isn’t art’ argument, and disagree with you. If making the CAD is artful, then making the CAD into a physical object is as well.
As someone who works in the AM industry, I get a lot of questions from people about 3D printing, especially the dreaded ‘what printer should I buy?’
And my first inquiry has developed over time into this:
Do you want parts, or a printer? In other words, do you care about the output or the process?
Your argument is a ‘parts’ argument, and neglects the creativity of the process. If that Yoda head was printed in Hastelloy, or only resolvable under an electron microscope, I bet you’d change your tune.
I came to this conclusion because I personally care about the process, and couldn’t give a fig about what is being printed.
I’ve printed thousands of parts I didn’t design via a dozen different printing processes. Parts ranging from hypersonic aircraft widgetry, to spacecraft components, to Yoda heads, and there’s very little difference between the them to me.
The manufacturing portion of the toolchain is no less important than ideation, and is a creative pursuit in and of itself.
Funny, I thought about photography when thinking about this. Would I be creative if I owned a high end photo printer, downloaded someone elses photo files, and printed them? Well, I have “created” something in doing so, so it is trivially true in the literal sense, but I really think it would be absurd to say I am creative if I just print someone elses image.
And indeed I didn’t miss what Kyle points out, but there is little that is creative about learning to use your tool, though a creative person does need to master their tools. It is necessary but not sufficient. I have had to learn to master my sewing machine to be able to create things with it. There is nothing creative about practicing scales on your musical instrument, though it is almost certainly a necessary step towrds creativity.
Deleted my awesome reply with a fatfinger on mobile so here’s the cliffs notes:
Your ‘Tea, Earl Grey, Hot’ example isn’t representative of the current state of the art, and won’t be for a long time.
It’s Saturday and pigeon chess was never my first choice of diversions. Enjoy your weekend.
If I were into conspiracies, I might think that the printing of Yodas, groots and tugboats, was part of a liberal scheme to sequester carbon- it comes out of the ground as oil and goes back into the ground (in a landfill) as Yoda. At least it keeps it out of the air…
It doesn’t bother me so much that people, even adults (OK, that bothers me a little), want to print starwars toys, but I don’t understand the need to keep showing them off all over the internet. We’ve all seen the Yodas, groots, owls, tugboats, etc., a million times. If I have to look at one more I’m going to puke.
Please, if you must print that sort of trash, keep it private, like certain other activities you would be ashamed to do in public.
Well said! When I got my 3D printer, I quickly determined that I was never going to print one of those darn tugboats or some figurine. And I never have. And I feel that I am a better class of person for this decision.
That’s too bad. Those “darn tugboats” were actually designed for calibration.
I printed an XYZ cube instead. I’m looking at it right now. I don’t feel at all “creative” for having printed it.
At least a benchy boat is a cute totchke
Keep telling yourself that…
” Pushing your limits in 3D printing teaches you about the tool and what possibilities it presents. Mastering a tool is an important step toward using it creatively.”
Considering the current state consumer 3D printers are in (much like VR), this gets people comfortable with the idea, and helps work out the flaws. Creativity will come, just be patient.
The question is, isn’t the point of a 3D printer that you can make stuff that you need with it? You want a baby Yoda, you print a baby Yoda, and it doesn’t matter one lick how you got it – you now have it.
The whole debate points to an underlying issue: the 3D printer itself isn’t justified because the things that you print are generally not valuable or practical. It comes to a question of why you would spend so much time and money to print a plastic baby Yoda? What’s it for? People who try to develop 3D printers have an obvious point in printing trinkets to test their machines, but other people who came later, people like the author of this article, are having to rationalize their actions as “art” or “practice” or “creativity” since they’re just pressing the button.
When the hypothetical “troll” comes around to say “but aren’t you just copying?”, this justification crumbles because you are literally just copying – and the fact that you still need to tinker and tune these machines for the time being is missing the point. Yet, someone else might spend equal amounts of time and money collecting blue porcelain cups, and they don’t have to explain it – as if anyone had to justify their idle past-times as something else.
At the end of the day, maybe branding yourself a maker has actually turned you into a poser, who tries to find some sort of self-worth from being able to print a baby Yoda. Otherwise, why would you care?
