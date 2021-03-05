Hackaday Podcast 108: Eulogizing Daft Punk Helmets, Bitcoin Feeling The Heat, Squeezing Soft Robots, And Motorizing Ice Skates

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys travel through the greatest hacks the week had on offer. Charge up your ice skates (literally) by adding spiked electric motors to push you across the frozen pond. If that’s too cold for early March, snuggle up with a good book under the warm light of a clever lamp made from a rotary-dial telephone. We discuss CAD and CAM in your browser, and a software tool to merge images with PCB gerber files. The episode wraps up with a discussion on the balance of quality versus speed when prototyping, and digesting the environmental impact of the Bitcoin network.
Episode 108 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- An Homage To Daft Punk In Fan-Made Helmets Through The Years.
- Wireless, Low Power E-Ink Weather Gadget
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Open Source CAM Software In The Browser
- Shredding The Ice With Powered Skates
- Pool Noodle Robot Shines A Light On The Pros And Cons Of Soft Robots
- SVG To Gerber, Without The Pain
- The 70s Are Calling To Shed Some Light
- “MORPH” LED Ball Is A There-Is-No-Spoon, Reality-Bending Art Installation
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks
- Mike’s Picks:
